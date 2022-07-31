Watch: MMA Fighter Snaps His Own Arm During Choke Attempt

MMA fighter Igor Konstantinov’s near buggy choke submission of Vasily Rudenko backfired horribly at MMA Series 54.

On Saturday, Konstantinov and Rudenko battled on the main card of MMA Series 54. The two welterweights were looking to make a statement in their promotional debuts.

It was looking good for Konstantinov early on, as he used the bottom position on the ground to stifle Rudenko’s transitions. However, a low percentage move early in the fight for Konstantinov proved costly.

Watch below as Konstantinov breaks his arm while attempting a choke on Rudenko.

Igor Konstantinov Pays The Price For Incorrect Grappling Form

In today's edition: Igor Konstantinov breaks his own arm while incorrectly attempting a buggy choke against Vasily Rudenko, effectively submitting himself. #MMASeries54 https://t.co/ihbogPrdaD pic.twitter.com/QZqdrPTHu9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 30, 2022

As of the writing of this story, there is no medical update on Konstantinov’s arm, though he could miss a significant amount of time due to the injury.

Konstantinov came into the fight off of his second-career win over Maksatbek Uulu Bekbolot at a Colosseum MMA event back in March. He had lost four straight previous fights after winning his professional debut in 2016.

Rudenko moves to 5-0 after one of the most unusual circumstances of victory in recent MMA history. He had picked up wins in MMA Series over Islom Jumaev, Komilzhon Ikromov, and Islam Gadzhiev before the fight with Konstantinov.

In the MMA Series 54 headliner, Viktor Kolesnik earned a split decision win over Jonathas Cavalcanti in a featherweight matchup.

