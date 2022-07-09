Watch: MMA Fighter Puts Opponent’s Lights Out With Vicious Upkick KO

MMA fighter Ricardo “Torito” Ramirez earned his first professional victory at a Combate Global event Friday by handing Jose Mercado his first loss with a vicious upkick in the very first round.

Mercado entered the fight with a 2-0 pro record while Ramirez stood at 0-2. During the first round of their bout, the fighters were engaged in a scramble that culminated in a flush upkick from Ramirez that put Mercado’s lights out.

Peep the KO below.

Ricardo Ramirez ganando por KO (Upkick) a Jose Mercado #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/MIgckojsO0 — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 8, 2022

You can catch another angle of this brutal KO finish in slow motion below,

Not only was this Ramirez’s first victory as a professional, but it’s his first time having his hand raised in the sport at any level. As an amateur, he was 0-1, losing via KO/TKO in the first round.

Ramirez made his professional debut in 2019, losing to Ivan Rios via submission. He would then lose again two years later to Oscar Herrera via unanimous decision. Now in the win column, perhaps this sick upkick will jump start the athlete’s young MMA career.

Combate Global: Gonzalez vs. Alvarez took place from Cisneros Studios in Miami, Florida. The event was headlined by Enrique Gonzalez (12-4) vs. Angel Alvarez (5-0).

