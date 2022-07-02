Watch: MMA Fighter Forces Opponent To Wave Off Fight After Brutal Kick

Bantamweight prospect Bekzat Almakhan landed a clean head kick that forced his opponent to wave off the fight himself.

Almakhan faced Geovane Vargas on the main card of Octagon 32 on Friday in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Almakhan was looking to win his fourth fight in a row since the lone defeat in his career to Sultan Zholdoshbekov.

While many predicted the Almakhan/Vargas matchup would be a back-and-forth battle, Almakhan put a stop to the action when he landed a perfectly-timed kick to Vargas’ face.

Bekzat Almakhan Forced Geovane Vargas To Wave Off The Fight

Watch Almakhan land the kick and Vargas wave off the fight below.

Bekzat Almakhan lands a flush kick to the face of Geovane Vargas, who wisely waves off the fight himself. He was out on his feet #OCTAGON32 pic.twitter.com/I1zlgA8UYs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

Almakhan earned wins in Octagon over Bekzhan Utemisov and Sabuhi Guliev before his victory over Vargas. He also enjoyed brief stints in MMA Series and Bushido Qazaqstan FC before his move to Octagon.

Vargas came into the fight off of seven-straight wins, including recent finishes over Claudio Nunes and Elielton Galindo.

Just a couple of fights after Almakhan’s finish, Karim Ruzbakiev and Kamoldin Mamojonov competed in the light heavyweight title main event.

What is your reaction to Bekzat Almakhan’s finish?