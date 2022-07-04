MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (6/26 – 7/2)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

For the second-straight week, the UFC and PFL only managed one spot each with a pair of vicious knockouts. UAE Warriors put on two cards and locked up a few places, while a number of regional promotions once again provided some of the week’s finest finishes.

This week’s list features a pair of incredible comebacks and is fairly knockout-heavy, though one impressive submission did manage to make the cut and kicks things off.

10: Gani Adilserik Jumps On A Guillotine

Kazakhstan’s Gani Adilserik managed to show off both his takedown defense and submission skills in the same sequence at Octagon 32.

Gani Adilserik chokes out Javad Mukhammadkhasanov via first round jump guillotine #OCTAGON32 pic.twitter.com/qVbTEi9S22 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 1, 2022

Adilserik easily sprawled on a takedown attempt from Cavad Mammadhasanov before snatching his neck and jumping guard to choke Mammadhasanov unconscious.

9: Ali Taleb Upsets The Champ

The co-main event of UAE Warriors 30 featured bantamweight champion Vinicius de Oliveira defending his title against Ali Taleb.

في مواجهة مثيرة..

بالقاضية.. العراقي علي طالب يفوز على البرازيلي فنيسيوس دي أوليفيرا في النزال الرئيسي المشترك#UAEWarriors30 pic.twitter.com/a4CvBhCjG5 — قناة أبوظبي الرياضية (@ADSportsTV) July 2, 2022

Taleb landed a right hand in the third round that put the champion on one knee before the Swede pushed him to his back and followed up with punches to win the title.

8: Bakhachali Bakhachaliev’s Spinning Liver Kick

Bakhachali Bakhachaliev appeared in control of his fight with Zharkynbay Zamirbek at AFC 1, and the Russian lightweight picked his moment to end the bout in impressive fashion.

KO earlier at AFC-1 by Bakhachali Bakhachaliev. Spinning back kick meets liver. pic.twitter.com/JcLeYVcuil — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 29, 2022

With Zamirbek backed up to the fence, Bakhachaliev spun and landed a body kick that ended the fight the moment it landed.

7: Magomed Umalatov Stays Perfect

A decision win against Leandro Silva in 2021 ended Magomed Umalatov’s finishing streak, but he got right back to his old ways against Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi.

WALK OFF KO FOR THE PRINCE!!!

6⃣ POINTS FOR UMALATOV!#2022PFL6 LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/jPNvomkWj8 pic.twitter.com/THzYGpvVXk — PFL (@PFLMMA) July 2, 2022

Umalatov initially staggered Al-Silawi with a short back fist before he chased him down and floored him with a right hand to book a spot in PFL’s 2022 playoffs.

6: Brian Hooi’s Walk-Off Head Kick

Sometimes it’s necessary to follow up and make sure your opponent is finished, and other times you know the moment you land the final blow.

Brian Hooi just knocked out Wisem Hammami with a head kick knockout. https://t.co/1Cw0gHkeQh — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) July 2, 2022

Brian Hooi threw up a head kick at UAE Warriors 30 that flattened Wisem Hammami as the Dutch fighter casually walked away.

5: Alex Pereira Books His Title Shot

Even though it was framed as a joke, Sean Strickland’s comment that he “might wrestle” against Alex Pereira turned out to be even further from the truth than anyone expected.

“Tarzan” chose to strike for as long as his fight with Pereira lasted, until “Poatan” landed one of his devastating left hooks and a follow-up right hand to book a date with Israel Adesanya.

4: Dmitriy Ionin Keeps It Simple

Everyone loves a flashy knockout, but at Ural FC 1 Dmitriy Ionin reminded fight fans that sometimes the basics can be just as devastating.

Making his pro debut, Ionin hit Valeriy Dashkevich with a 1-2 that put Dashkevich on the canvas as he attempted to land a counter shot.

3: Matheus Camilo Leaves No Doubt

While the ref jumped in quickly to save Valeriy Daskevich from further punishment, Tyrek Malveaux had no such luck at Fury FC 65.

What a KO by Matheus Camilo just now at #FuryFC65 https://t.co/96vX5qB3gN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2022

Matheus Camilo dropped Malveaux with a perfectly-timed right hand before following up with a couple of brutal hammer fists until the ref finally stepped in.

2: Xavier Alaoui Resets And Fires Back

Xavier Alaoui looked close to being finished after he was dropped in the second round of his bout with Fabricio Sarraf at UAE Warriors 31.

Insane sequence this morning at UAE Warriors between Xavier Alaoui and Fabricio Sarraff. From the brink of defeat. https://t.co/H5js8Ec8Is — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 3, 2022

Alaoui was sat down by a right hand and appeared severely compromised until he managed to get some space and land a combination as Sarraf came forward.

#1: Zhicheng Tai Goes For Broke

It’s becoming a theme for these lists that two similar finishes are in contention for the top spot, and this week Zhicheng Tai’s comeback managed to outshine Xavier Alaoui’s.

Roller coaster 27 second fight between Zhicheng Tai and Xiaofei Zhou this morning at JCK. What a right hook from Zhicheng. pic.twitter.com/H87ph1HKie — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2022

Xiaofei Zhou dropped Zhicheng and furiously pursued a finish until a counter right hook set up a Zhicheng victory just 27 seconds into the fight.

