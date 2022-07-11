Watch: MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (7/3– 7/9)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

Last week wasn’t the busiest one in terms of quantity of major events, but a comparatively smaller number of finishes to choose from did nothing to affect the quality of this week’s list.

As usual some of the most impressive finishes came from regional competition, but the UFC, Combate Global, and LFA each make two appearances after accounting for some of the week’s best highlights.

#10: Jesus Gutierrez Locks Up A Triangle

Flyweight Jesus Gutierrez had no trouble working from his back in a fight with Daniel Villa at Budo Sento Championship.

With his legs already positioned for a triangle, Gutierrez tightened the choke as Villa threw a punch and eventually chocked his Mexican compatriot unconscious.

#9: Cody Brundage Doesn’t Need To Wrestle

Cody Brundage entered UFC Vegas 58 ready to overwhelm Tresean Gore with his wrestling skills, but it was his striking that ended up getting the job done.

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Brundage dropped Gore with a short right hook before diving on him to finish the fight with punches in the first round.

#8: Carlos Puente Puts On The Squeeze

Roger Blanque did everything he could to try and escape Carlos Puente Jr.’s arm triangle choke in their bantamweight fight at Combate Global.

Carlos Puente Jr sometiendo a Roger Blanque en el R2 #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/ZeoJcwykFo — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 8, 2022

With Puente holding tight to the position, Blanque turned away until the submission nearly turned into a rear-naked choke and Blanque finally went limp.

#7: David Souza’s Deadly Accuracy

Last week’s list had a pair of comeback finishes where one fighter got a bit too eager and exposed themselves, but David Souza had no such issues at Mega Fighting Champions 25.

Souza rocked Elijones Pereira with a right hand before dodging some big swings from Pereira to pick his shots and get the finish.

#6: Rafael Fiziev Silences The Doubters

The big question heading into UFC Vegas 58’s main event between Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos was how Fiziev would perform in the later rounds, and he passed the test with flying colors.

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Already ahead on the scorecards heading into the final round, Fiziev came out aggressive before landing a left hand that floored dos Anjos and only required one follow-up for the ref to step in.

#5: Nico Jefferson Turns Out The Lights

Nico Jefferson didn’t take long to wrap things up in his lightweight fight against Kurstan Davenport at True Revelation 47.

NICO JEFFERSON JUST FLATLINED DAVENPORT IN RD1!



We still have the main event to come | Tune in live now on 👉 https://t.co/DATyMI4cyg pic.twitter.com/JpmwGzFOtR — Spectation Sports (@SpectationNet) July 10, 2022

Jefferson jumped forward just over two minutes in the fight and sent Davenport falling to the canvas where “Boom Boom” managed to hold back on a follow-up shot.

#4: Travon Eller’s Early Blitz

You don’t often see finishes this violent in amateur competition, but Travon Eller’s first punch was enough to set up his victory at Ohio Combat League 20.

Del sabado pasado en Ohio Combat League 20. Gran KO a los 9 segundos de Travon Eller! Video original: https://t.co/tX3FIWY5xF pic.twitter.com/ZJWSmZFlNU — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) July 4, 2022

The 26-year-old rocked Tyler Gates with a left hand before unloading with punches that sent Gates limp as he crashed to the mat.

#3: Allan Begosso Switches Things Up

The first of a pair of highlights from LFA 135 in the top part of this week’s list is Allan Begosso’s first-round finish of Paris Standford.

Less than a minute into the fight, Begosso backed Stanford to the fence before stepping up with a perfectly timed jumping switch knee.

#2: Ricardo Ramirez’s First Pro Win

Ricardo Ramirez entered his Combate Global matchup against Jose Mercado with an 0-2 pro record, but he left with a stunning highlight for his first pro victory.

Ricardo Ramirez ganando por KO (Upkick) a Jose Mercado #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/MIgckojsO0 — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) July 8, 2022

Mercado briefly disengaged from top position before attempting to jump past Ramirez’s guard, and “El Torito” made the American pay with a brutal up kick finish.

#1: An Ho Tops His Debut

21-year-old An Ho won his pro debut with a spinning back fist earlier this year, but the Vietnamese flyweight outdid himself in his second fight at LFA 135.

A ridiculous 14 second head kick KO from flyweight An Ho. Moves to 2-0 as a pro #LFA135 pic.twitter.com/QxHp6USe3g — jamie (@wrestlejamia) July 9, 2022

Ho easily dodged a right hook from Matt Barro before immediately answering with a head kick that flattened Barro and ended things just 14 seconds into the fight.

