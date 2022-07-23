Watch: MMA Promoter Stops Bout Mid-Fight Due To Inactivity

ACA promoter Mairbek Khasiev wasn’t willing to let lightweights Rashid Magomedov and Ali Bagov continue their lackluster fight at ACA 141.

Magomedov and Bagov squared off as the ACA 141 co-main event. Magomedov competed in the PFL and in the UFC before eventually making his way to ACA.

Despite a large amount of experience between Magomedov and Bagov, their fight was less than entertaining. The two lightweights seemed hesitant to throw strikes from the opening minutes of the fight, prompting Khasiev to intervene.

Watch as Khasiev enters the cage mid-fight to bring the action to an abrupt end.

Watch Promoter Stop Rashid Magomedov Vs. Ali Bagov Mid-Fight

🔥 #ACA141: Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина – излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося. pic.twitter.com/GN8djw3Fg9 — Вестник ММА (@VestnikMMA) July 22, 2022

“That’s it! Disqualified!” Khasiev told both fighters. “That’s it, I’ve had it, I got no nerve for this. What is this? What the f-ck are you—What are you? Do you think we’re schoolboys over here!? Right, you’re all free to go, that’s it. Akhmat Power, Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Entering the fight, Magomedov lost a decision to Alexander Sarnavskiy at ACA 129. As for Bagov, he had won three in a row before the fight with Magomedov.

Following the odd matchup between Bagov and Magomedov, Felipe Froes and Alikhan Suleymanov competed for an interim featherweight title in the main event.

Do you think the Rashid Magomedov vs. Ali Bagov stoppage was justified?