(Videos) MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (7/10-7/16)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

After a relatively short slate of events last week, things ramped back up this week with a UFC card that included a number of finishes as well as strong showings from LUX Fight League and Cage Fury FC. This week’s list is also one of the more submission-heavy ones so far, but of course there’s still plenty of impressive knockouts and even a pair of standout amateur finishes.



#10: Dustin Jacoby Knows When It’s Over

Dustin Jacoby provided one of the early highlights of UFC Long Island when he flattened Da-un Jung in the first round with a right hand.

Jacoby went to celebrate immediately, and although Jung stood up quickly, the South Korean was quite clearly on unsteady legs.

#9: Alexis Miranda Reaches Back For An Uppercut

Lux Fight League 24 opened with Mexican lightweights Bryan Ulises and Alexis Miranda each looking to make an impression in their pro debuts.

Alexis Miranda finishes Bryan Ulises with a huge uppercut and GNP in R1 #LUX024 pic.twitter.com/g2gktDS2xM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 16, 2022

Miranda initially rocked Ulises with a right hand before pursuing and ended things with a huge uppercut followed by a couple of insurance punches on the ground.

#8: Yuriy Ermolenko Rolls To Victory

Yuriy Ermolenko looked to be in serious trouble after Amazasp Martirosyan tossed him and went straight to side control at AMC Fight Nights 113.

Yuriy Ermolenko snatches up a 2nd round kneebar against Amazasp Martirosyan. Nice transition #AMCFightNights113 pic.twitter.com/badkNhZcxp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 15, 2022

With Martirosyan threatening to take his back, Ermolenko rolled to grab a leg and finished the fight with a brutal knee bar.

#7: Ramazan Gasanov Can Finish From Anywhere

Ezekial chokes are a favorite of heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik, but even he’d be hard-pressed to put a fighter unconscious with it.

EZEKIEL CHOKE FROM THE BOTTOM 😳



Ramazan Gasanov def. Nasimjon Sharipov via Submission (Ezekiel Choke) at 1:42 of Round 2



👉 Watch #EagleFC48 LIVE and FREE NOW at https://t.co/QslxaiHw1p pic.twitter.com/Ck7M9scODn — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) July 16, 2022

Initially searching for a rear-naked choke, Ramazan Gasanov ended up in bottom position but still managed to choke Nasimjon Sahirpov out.

#6: Otis Page’s Impressive Amateur Debut

The opening bout of CFFC 110 set the tone for a card that ended up having 8 knockouts, with nearly all of them coming in the first round.

CFFC off to a hell of a start. pic.twitter.com/NGROzYPjvK — mr hives (@bridgeliver) July 14, 2022

Making their amateur debuts, Otis Page took advantage of a naked leg kick from Kaven Mindel and delivered a brutal right straight to start his career off with a victory.

#5: Juri Ohara’s Soccer Kick

PRIDE may be long gone, but the promotion’s unique ruleset is alive and well on the Japanese MMA scene.

Juri Ohara is a bad man. 31 years of age, 51 professional fights. Crazy finish to defend his DEEP Lightweight belt earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Fl82b8jrnw — Christopher (@AguiarMMA) July 10, 2022

Juri Ohara successfully defended his DEEP lightweight belt when he dropped Yuma Ishizuka with a right hand and then landed a soccer kick that ended the fight.

#4: Charlie Radtke’s Power Jab

Combat sports boasts plenty of fighters with power in their hands, but it’s not often you see someone get finished by a jab.

CRUMP BOMB!!!!!



How much power does this guy have?!?!?! #CFFC110 pic.twitter.com/0YGHT7k5dV — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) July 15, 2022

Charlie Radtke earned his third win in as many bouts for Cage Fury FC when a stiff jab face planted Caleb Crump at CFFC 110.

#3: Matt Schnell’s Incredible Comeback

This may not have been the most technically impressive submission that was pulled off last week, but it did end one of the wildest rounds in MMA history.

INSANE FINISH TO AN INSANE FIGHT 😱



Watch #UFCLongIsland NOW on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/bGAOtPTkYt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 16, 2022

Schnell absorbed an enormous amount of punishment during the second round against Sumudaerji, but the 32-year-old turned the tide with a takedown and eventually choked “The Tibetan Eagle” unconscious.

#2: Stanley Senatus Makes History

Stanley Senatus was already 2-0 in Flex Fight Series with a pair of finishes, but he set a new bar for himself when he earned the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history against Christian Acerbo.

The fastest KO in @FlexFightSeries history last night by Long Island MMA's Stanley Senatus, undoubtedly the wildest knockout I've seen live https://t.co/vONXevQp8z pic.twitter.com/MqM729ri7D — Miles (@MTMiller8) July 17, 2022

Acerbo came straight forward off the glove touch before eating a counter right hand that may have ended things even before Senatus landed a pair of follow-up punches with Acerbo still on his feet.

#1: Alejandro Villarreal Gets Creative

Alejandro Villarreal already had Uriel Uribe locked in a triangle choke at Lux Fight League 24, but the Mexican flyweight needed a little something extra to force a tap.

With Uribe stuck in the triangle attempt, Villarreal grabbed his Mexican compatriot’s arm and cranked it in about every direction possible before finally getting the finish.

