(Videos) MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (7/10-7/16)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.
After a relatively short slate of events last week, things ramped back up this week with a UFC card that included a number of finishes as well as strong showings from LUX Fight League and Cage Fury FC. This week’s list is also one of the more submission-heavy ones so far, but of course there’s still plenty of impressive knockouts and even a pair of standout amateur finishes.
#10: Dustin Jacoby Knows When It’s Over
Dustin Jacoby provided one of the early highlights of UFC Long Island when he flattened Da-un Jung in the first round with a right hand.
Jacoby went to celebrate immediately, and although Jung stood up quickly, the South Korean was quite clearly on unsteady legs.
#9: Alexis Miranda Reaches Back For An Uppercut
Lux Fight League 24 opened with Mexican lightweights Bryan Ulises and Alexis Miranda each looking to make an impression in their pro debuts.
Miranda initially rocked Ulises with a right hand before pursuing and ended things with a huge uppercut followed by a couple of insurance punches on the ground.
#8: Yuriy Ermolenko Rolls To Victory
Yuriy Ermolenko looked to be in serious trouble after Amazasp Martirosyan tossed him and went straight to side control at AMC Fight Nights 113.
With Martirosyan threatening to take his back, Ermolenko rolled to grab a leg and finished the fight with a brutal knee bar.
#7: Ramazan Gasanov Can Finish From Anywhere
Ezekial chokes are a favorite of heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik, but even he’d be hard-pressed to put a fighter unconscious with it.
Initially searching for a rear-naked choke, Ramazan Gasanov ended up in bottom position but still managed to choke Nasimjon Sahirpov out.
#6: Otis Page’s Impressive Amateur Debut
The opening bout of CFFC 110 set the tone for a card that ended up having 8 knockouts, with nearly all of them coming in the first round.
Making their amateur debuts, Otis Page took advantage of a naked leg kick from Kaven Mindel and delivered a brutal right straight to start his career off with a victory.
#5: Juri Ohara’s Soccer Kick
PRIDE may be long gone, but the promotion’s unique ruleset is alive and well on the Japanese MMA scene.
Juri Ohara successfully defended his DEEP lightweight belt when he dropped Yuma Ishizuka with a right hand and then landed a soccer kick that ended the fight.
#4: Charlie Radtke’s Power Jab
Combat sports boasts plenty of fighters with power in their hands, but it’s not often you see someone get finished by a jab.
Charlie Radtke earned his third win in as many bouts for Cage Fury FC when a stiff jab face planted Caleb Crump at CFFC 110.
#3: Matt Schnell’s Incredible Comeback
This may not have been the most technically impressive submission that was pulled off last week, but it did end one of the wildest rounds in MMA history.
Schnell absorbed an enormous amount of punishment during the second round against Sumudaerji, but the 32-year-old turned the tide with a takedown and eventually choked “The Tibetan Eagle” unconscious.
#2: Stanley Senatus Makes History
Stanley Senatus was already 2-0 in Flex Fight Series with a pair of finishes, but he set a new bar for himself when he earned the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history against Christian Acerbo.
Acerbo came straight forward off the glove touch before eating a counter right hand that may have ended things even before Senatus landed a pair of follow-up punches with Acerbo still on his feet.
#1: Alejandro Villarreal Gets Creative
Alejandro Villarreal already had Uriel Uribe locked in a triangle choke at Lux Fight League 24, but the Mexican flyweight needed a little something extra to force a tap.
With Uribe stuck in the triangle attempt, Villarreal grabbed his Mexican compatriot’s arm and cranked it in about every direction possible before finally getting the finish.
