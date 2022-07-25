MMA Twitter Reacts To DWCS Fighter’s 10-Pound Weight Miss

The opening card of this year’s Dana White‘s Contender Series season has taken a hit after bantamweight prospect Willian Souza missed the 136-pound limit by a mammoth 10 pounds.

The UFC’s prospect-finding show is back, but has begun on a rather worrying foot, with one of Tuesday’s scheduled bouts scrapped following a shocking weight miss. In one of five planned matchups, Farid Basharat, an 8-0 professional fighting out of the London Shootfighters team, was set to have his long-awaited opportunity to reach the UFC.

But while he completed his pre-fight obligations, hitting the 136-pound limit, his opponent only just made it to featherweight, tipping the scales 10 pounds over the bantamweight target.

Unsurprisingly, the bout has since been scrapped, leaving Basharat off the card through no fault of his own, and Souza (11-1), a former two-division champion in Brazil’s Jungle Fight promotion, more than likely a number of steps back in his journey to MMA’s biggest stage.

Following the initial announcement of the matchup, Souza, also known as “Colorado,” told Sherdog: “The bantamweight champion should watch himself, because I’m coming. I’m here to terrorize the division. And I’ll tell you how many fights it will take me to become UFC champion: seven fights.”

Something tells us Aljamain Sterling is safe for the time being, as it may take seven fights for Souza to even earn himself another DWCS opportunity.

Fans & Fighters Ponder Reasoning Behind Gigantic DWCS Miss

As expected, the huge weight miss drew reactions across social media, with fighters, fans, and pundits alike questioning how a 10-pound failure is possible.

Responding to news of the miss and cancelation, UFC middleweight Chris Curtis, UFC welterweight Mike Jackson, and Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion Dominique Wooding commented on the sheer size of the miss.

Having competed and held 145-pound gold in Brazil, some users questioned whether the Sao Cristovao, Sergipe native had mistakenly believed his bout with Basharat was set to be contested at featherweight.

Others sympathized with Basharat, whose much-awaited chance to break through into MMA’s premier promotion fell through at the final hurdle, and through a display of unprofessionalism on the part of his opponent.

A number of fans also suggested that the error will likely mark the end of Souza’s Octagon aspirations.

What do you make of Willian Souza’s massive 10-pound weight miss?