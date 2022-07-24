Mokaev Blasts MMA Media For Promoting ‘Bulls**t Guy’ Pimblett

Don’t expect to spot any photographs of UFC London winners Muhammad Mokaev and Paddy Pimblett at a celebratory afterparty together.

At this weekend’s UFC London event, both Muhammad Mokaev and Paddy Pimblett got their arms raised in front of their hometown crowd. While the camaraderie between compatriots could easily be found between best buds and hometown faves Pimblett and Molly McCann, another native Brit is something of a party pooter when it comes to “The Baddy.”

In fact, according to the “The Punisher,” Pimblett is just a little bit too ‘bad’ when it comes to being a role model and yet not good enough when it comes to being a fighter.

Muhammad Mokaev Disapproves Of “The Baddy”

Following his victory over Charles Johnson, the self-titled disciplinarian took the MMA media to task for promoting Pimblett as opposed to “real men” like himself and other notable Englishmen.

“I don’t disrespect media guys, but you give these bullshit (guys) like Paddy Pimblett attention,” Mokaev said during his UFC London post-fight presser. “This guy (will) never, ever reach top 15. Like, realistically, (whoever) understands MMA, they will never reach (this).

Paddy Pimblett Moons Audience During UFC London Weigh-Ins

“And I don’t think he’s a great role model for young guys. Please follow Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, Leon Edwards — real men outside the cage and inside the cage. And I’m proud to be on the same card as men like Tom Aspinall.”

Mokaev would go on the elaborate on why Pimblett is not a good role model in his estimation. His reasons include Pimblett “pulling his pants down” as captured in the above photograph, getting fat, drinking beer, and being two-faced in how he conducts himself on- vs. off-camera.

It isn’t often that you hear a 21-year-old lecturing another grown man six years his elder about manhood. Then again, perhaps Mokaev’s lecturing is reserved strictly for the media without any hope of getting through to this particular “Baddy.”

Nevertheless, if Pimblett’s 3-0 UFC start and hitherto unbroken media waves are any indication, he is showing no signs of slowing down his hype train. Instead, he’s conducting a smooth route towards crashing the ideals of sticklers and doubters as the life of UK MMA’s 2022 party.

What are your thoughts on Muhammad Mokaev’s comments regarding Paddy “The Baddy?”