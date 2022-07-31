Moreno Explains Why He Didn’t Snap On Figueiredo At UFC 277 

UFC Interim Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno chose to take the high road when he came face-to-face with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 277.

Moreno defeated Kai Kara-France in their highly-anticipated rematch in the UFC 277 co-headliner. He was patient on the feet early on before blitzing France with a liver kick followed by ground-and-pound for the third-round finish.

In the middle of his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Figueiredo entered the cage from the front row to confront his rival. While most expected the preliminary build-up to a fourth fight between the two top flyweights would be heated, there seemed to be mutual respect between them.

Despite their recent hostilities, including accusations of racism from Figueiredo, Moreno, and Figueiredo were able to keep it amicable in the Octagon.

WE'VE GOT A FIGHT. 🏆



For the first time, the quadrilogy will go down between Figueiredo & Moreno for all the gold! #UFC277 pic.twitter.com/q78p9uJY9f — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 31, 2022

Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo Came Face-To-Face Ahead Of Possible Tetralogy

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

During his UFC 277 post-fight press conference, Moreno explained why he didn’t engage in trash talk with Figueiredo in the Octagon.

“I was ready to throw everything against him in that moment,” Moreno said. “He was in Dallas since two days ago, I saw him in the lobby of the hotel. I was ready to take the mic and (shout) ‘Let’s go! Let’s go for the fourth one!’… my eight-year-old daughter, Madison, she now understands everything…

“I knew I had the opportunity to be a better example for her. I don’t want for her to see her Dad doing stupid things on television. I just said ‘man, brother, I forgive you for everything. Please forgive me if I did anything bad against you’. And that’s it. But don’t be confused, I want to fight with you.”

The Moreno/Figueiredo rivalry is by far the biggest in UFC flyweight history. Following a draw in their first matchup at UFC 256, the two flyweight stars have gone on to split the last two fights against one another.

Moreno was expected to face Figueiredo this summer before the UFC opted to schedule an interim flyweight title fight with France. Figueiredo allegedly declined interest in the fourth fight with Moreno following a controversial social media post from Moreno that Figueiredo deemed racist.

Ahead of a potential fourth battle between Moreno and Figueiredo, it seems their rivalry has come a long way over the past two years and they respect each other as competitors.

Were you surprised that the Brandon Moreno/Deiveson Figueiredo post-UFC 277 interview didn’t get hostile?