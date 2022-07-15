Muhammad Mokaev, Johnson Clash Over Gun Image/Street Cred

Tensions are running high between UFC flyweight prospects Muhammad Mokaev and former LFA champion Charles Johnson ahead of their matchup.

Mokaev and Johnson are set to face off at an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on July 23rd. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight battle between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall in London.

Johnson is making his promotional debut following a successful run in LFA which featured a reign as the flyweight champion. Mokaev won his UFC debut earlier this year over Cody Durden during the UFC’s last event in London.

While the 125lb clash between Johnson and Mokaev may not be the top fight on the London card, it’s proving to be arguably the most heated of the event after they went back-and-forth on social media.

It all started when Mokaev tweeted a picture of himself holding a gun and sending a message to Johnson on Wednesday.

“See you in London Charles Johnson,” Mokaev tweeted. “8 days to go!”

While Mokaev’s tweet could be interpreted as a harmless jab, Johnson took exception to Mokaev’s image.

Muhammad Mokaev, Charles Johnson Spar On Social Media Ahead Of Octagon Clash

MMA Junkie and LFA

In a recent tweet, Johnson replied to Mokaev’s message.

You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev Im from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy 😤🫠@ufc @MMAWeeklycom @bisping @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/CVI5VemKjU — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@InnerGmma) July 14, 2022

“You posing with a gun, that shit won’t be there when u see me kid [Muhammad Mokaev],” Johnson tweeted. “I’m from the Lou, done been around real shootouts and seen real hitters my whole life. Keep that same energy.”

Mokaev responded by encouraging Johnson not to take the image too seriously.

I born in Dagestan and grew up in Manchester these 2 places can’t be compared to your Lou or whatever

Don’t get too emotional about this picture you getting smashed Saturday night, I’ve gone past 30 guys like you and you ain’t different to rest of them! https://t.co/zRjWn2mShR — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 14, 2022

“I born in Dagestan and grew up in Manchester these 2 places can’t be compared to your Lou or whatever,” Mokaev tweeted. “Don’t get too emotional about this picture you getting smashed Saturday night, I’ve gone past 30 guys like you and you ain’t different to rest of them!”

Johnson followed it up by comparing the backgrounds where he and Mokaev come from.

I’m really from that shit. You been groomed since u was 12 to play in a cage where a ref can save you if shit get outta control. This how i know you and yo team goofies. Gunplay ain’t a joke. Real ones would never



Keep that same energy when u see me kid @muhammadmokaev pic.twitter.com/GtwI0agilK — Charles "InnerG" Johnson (@InnerGmma) July 14, 2022

“I’m really from that shit,” Johnson said. “You been groomed since u was 12 to play in a cage where a ref can save you if shit get outta control. This how I know you and yo team goofies. Gunplay ain’t a joke. Real ones would never.

“Keep that same energy when u see me kid.”

Mokaev ended the exchanges by mocking Johnson for his heated responses.

Still crying , ffs 😂

Googling images, chill out bro! https://t.co/LeYk04FVLZ — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) July 14, 2022

“Still crying, ffs,” Mokaev replied. “Googling images, chill out bro!”

The winner of Mokaev/Johnson could potentially earn a spot in the flyweight rankings following their matchup. Both fighters are on impressive win streaks and their recent social media banter has added to the buildup.

Based on Johnson’s responses to Mokaev, we could be in for pre-fight bad blood seldom seen in the UFC flyweight division.

What is your reaction to the latest beef between Muhammad Mokaev and Charles Johnson?