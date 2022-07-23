Fighters React To Muhammad Mokaev Defeating Charles Johnson

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev remains unbeaten in his career after earning a unanimous decision victory over Charles Johnson at UFC London.

Mokaev used his signature wrestling to overwhelm Johnson from start to finish throughout three rounds. He and Johnson had their fair share of trash talk leading into the fight, but the two flyweight prospects left the Octagon with tremendous respect for each other’s skillsets.

Mokaev, at 21 years old, is one of the most hyped UFC prospects in recent memory. He won his promotional debut earlier this year against Cody Durden in a first-round submission.

Many of Mokaev’s fighting colleagues had plenty to say about his impressive performance against the former LFA champion Johnson.

MMA Fighters Praise Muhammad Mokaev For Win Over Charles Johnson

Mokaev not only is such a dominant grappler, but his speed in everything is so impressive! #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 23, 2022

Mokaev is relentless..

I see Ode’Osbourne in his future. 😁#UFCLondon — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) July 23, 2022

Mokaev is relentless #UFCLondon — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) July 23, 2022

Mokaev is only 21!? That boy is a future champ 💯 — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 23, 2022

I’m excited to see these Flyweights 😳 #UFCLondon — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) July 23, 2022

Both my boys fighting now. May the best man win — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 23, 2022

Before making his way to the Octagon, Mokaev enjoyed successful stints in Brave CF and Celtic Gladiator. The win over Johnson moves him one step closer to a spot in the rankings and a chance to potentially become the UFC’s youngest-ever champion.

Johnson had won four straight fights entering the matchup with Mokaev, including the LFA flyweight title against João Camilo at LFA 114. He was making his UFC debut.

Mokaev will look to continue his winning ways and continue his climb in the UFC’s resurgent flyweight division.

Who would you like to see Muhammad Mokaev fight next?