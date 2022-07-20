Muhammad Offers To Train With Nate Diaz For Chimaev Fight

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is willing to join Nate Diaz’s camp for the Stockton star’s upcoming headliner against Khamzat Chimaev.

As first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, a welterweight showcase between Diaz and Chimaev is close to being finalized for the upcoming UFC 279 main event on Sept. 10. This will mark Diaz’s return to the Octagon and the last fight on his current UFC deal.

Diaz will have a tough task against the undefeated Chimaev for the possibly last fight of his UFC career. But, Muhammad is willing to help him prepare for UFC 279.

Belal Muhammad Wants To Help Nate Diaz Get Ready For Khamzat Chimaev

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports



In a recent tweet, Muhammad offered to work with Diaz for his UFC return.

“Hit my line,” Muhammad tweeted at Diaz.

Muhammad has surged towards the top of the welterweight title picture with recent wins over Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. He’s scheduled to face Sean Brady at UFC 280 later this year.

Diaz hasn’t fought since a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Before that, he suffered losses to Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor, with a win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 in between.

Diaz has been at odds with the UFC brass regarding his desire to be released from the promotion. But with the recent UFC 279 reports, it’s clear he’ll fight out his contract ahead of his deal’s Oct. 19th deadline.

If Diaz wants to open up his training camp for UFC 279, Muhammad seems willing to help the Stockton star deal with Chimaev’s unique skillset and ferocity.

Do you think Nate Diaz should invite Belal Muhammad to his camp for UFC 279?