Muhammad: UFC Doesn’t Want Me To Ruin Usman vs. Chimaev

Belal Muhammad believes he’s the worst stylistic matchup for Khamzat Chimaev and UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the matter, suggesting the UFC is keeping him away from Chimaev and Usman because they know he’ll hand them their first losses under the UFC banner.

I’m the worst style matchup for khamzat and usman and ufc knows that …them two are obviously the biggest money fight together so they couldn’t risk me beating either one yet but soon I’ll be undeniable — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 13, 2022

“I’m the worst style matchup for khamzat and usman and ufc knows that …them two are obviously the biggest money fight together so they couldn’t risk me beating either one yet, but soon I’ll be undeniable”

Currently, Muhammad is the No. 5-ranked welterweight in the UFC. He rides a seven-fight win streak that includes a list of names such as Demian Maia, Stephen Thompson, and Vicente Luque.

As for Chimaev, he is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, making quite the name for himself since joining the UFC in 2020. Recently, he is coming off of his biggest win ever, topping Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision to become the No. 3-ranked welterweight in the world.

Both men are gunning for the champion, Usman, who has yet to be defeated under the UFC banner. Usman has already run through the top contenders in the division, but he has not yet crossed paths with either Chimaev or Muhammad.

At this point, it might only be a matter of time.

What do you think about Belal Muhammad claiming to be the worst matchup for Khamzat and Usman?