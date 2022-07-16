Fighters React To Lauren Murphy Defeating Miesha Tate

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy earned a bounceback win over Miesha Tate at UFC Long Island on Saturday.

Murphy spoiled Tate’s flyweight debut in a big way, eliminating Tate’s ground game and outpointing her on the feet. After three rounds of action, Murphy earned a unanimous decision win to move closer to another flyweight title shot.

Murphy lost to UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko back at UFC 266 last September. She admitted during UFC Long Island fight week that she suffered from a serious bacterial infection leading up to the fight which impacted her performance and threatened her life.

After the win over Tate, Murphy called out the winner of the upcoming flyweight matchup between Jéssica Andrade and Manon Fiorot for his next fight. Her performance prompted quite the reaction from her fighting colleagues on social media.

UFC Fighters React To Lauren Murphy Vs. Miesha Tate

@LaurenMurphyMMA making the CO team proud. She came ready for it all. Glad to see her putting the damage on someone else other than me. — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) July 16, 2022

Always respect for Miesha! But Lauren just looked like the more quicker stronger fighter out there, despite being the older of the two! #UFCLongIsland — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022

Who scored that 28 27?! — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 16, 2022

Very entertaining fight between these ladies!! Congrats to both women 🔥 @LaurenMurphyMMA @MieshaTate @ufc — Raquel Pennington (@RockyPMMA) July 16, 2022

Lets make it 2 for 2 for the PNW!!!! Lets go @MieshaTate!!!! #UFConABC3 #UFCLongIsland — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2022

Before the loss to Shevchenko, Murphy had won five straight fights over the likes of Joanne Wood and Roxanne Modafferi. She earned a spot on the roster following an impressive run on The Ultimate Fighter 26.

The 38-year-old Murphy remains a big part of the UFC flyweight title picture and she could be one step closer to another shot against Shevchenko.

