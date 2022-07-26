Nate Diaz Scoffs At Holloway’s Claim Of Being UFC’s Best Boxer

Nate Diaz has told former featherweight champion Max Holloway to hold his horses when it comes to his “best boxer in the UFC” claim.

Diaz, who has competed in the Octagon since winning The Ultimate Fighter 5 lightweight tournament back in 2007, looks to be on his way towards an unceremonious split with the MMA leader.

With just one fight left on his current contract, the Stockton native has pleaded with the promotion to make his final matchup ahead of a departure, believing the UFC’s failure to do so is an attempt to “ice” him and hold him hostage.

Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 17, 2022

Whether though a final appearance under the organization’s banner or thanks to the “sunset clause,” which will reportedly see him released on October 19, Diaz is looking to bid farewell to the UFC and explore other opportunities outside of the cage.

Be it on the jiu-jitsu mats or in the boxing ring, Diaz thinks that he could have been a world champion had he not pursued a career in MMA. With that self-belief and versatility in mind, the 37-year-old is confident he can “take over” wherever he goes next.

And during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Diaz even suggested that he could outbox multi-time champion Gennady Golovkin in the squared circle.

“I would have been a world champion in jiu-jitsu and I would have been a world champion in f*cking boxing… But I did the whole package,” Diaz said. “And this is to all the industry who think they know something. I’ve been stuck in a cage. I’ve been doing hard sh*t the whole time, and still ain’t nobody finishing me off, ever, in that.

“I have no doubt in my mind that if I get out of my contract, that I’m gonna take over at something, no matter what it is. Jake Paul, f*cking — who’s the best jiu-jitsu guy right now? Gordon Ryan,” Diaz continued. “F*cking, boxing, I love Canelo, someone like him. Triple G, I’d f*cking box his ass, too.”

Believing he could hang with the best pugilists in the game, it comes as little surprise that Diaz sees himself on top of the mountaintop when it comes to boxing in the UFC. That’s in spite of the famous claims from one other Octagon mainstay.

Nate Diaz: No UFC Fighter Can F*ck With Me In Boxing

At UFC Fight Island 7 in January 2021, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway went viral for his record-breaking decimation of Calvin Kattar in Abu Dhabi. While his unanimous decision victory and performance across five rounds was mightily impressive, one moment in particular stole the headlines.

With just less than two minutes to go in the headlining fight, “Blessed” continued to light up Kattar on the feet, before looking towards the commentary booth and proclaiming himself “the best boxer in the UFC” while evading his opponent’s punches.

But while he’s got nothing but respect for Holloway, Diaz doesn’t see him as competition when it comes to the promotion’s boxing throne.

“I saw Max Holloway going, ‘I’m the best boxer in the UFC.’ Hey, I love Max Holloway, he’s great, but no-one in the UFC can f*ck with me in a boxing match,” Diaz claimed. “And I’m not trying to boxing match nobody, I’m just saying. Who’s a good boxer in the UFC? Me.”

Holloway isn’t the only contender with a potential claim to the status, with the likes of Conor McGregor and Petr Yan also thrown into the discussion. Perhaps Adrian Yanez’s calls for a UFC boxing tournament would be the best way to settle the debate?

How do you think a boxing match between Nate Diaz and Max Holloway would play out?