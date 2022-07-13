Nate Diaz Confirms Past Efforts For Ferguson Fight

UFC star Nate Diaz has revealed that his opponent search ahead of his final contracted fight in the promotion led him to push for a collision with lightweight veteran Tony Ferguson.

Of all the stories in MMA right now, not many are bigger than the efforts of Diaz to complete his UFC deal and explore outside ventures, something he’s pushed for online across the past few months.

According to the Stockton native, the promotion is holding him “hostage” and not granting him the final bout of his active agreement, something he thinks is down to their desire to book him in a trilogy with the currently sidelined Conor McGregor.

During a recent tell-all interview with Ariel Helwani, Diaz shone a light on his attempts to find an opponent, which evidently led him to the doorstep of a host of notable UFC names, including a certain fan-favorite former interim champion.

Diaz Names “El Cucuy” Among Four To Five Options

While the most publicized possibilities for Diaz’s final Octagon appearance have surrounded potential matchups with lightweight contender Dustin Poirier and rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev, that pair weren’t alone in the group of potential foes.

As well as naming top-10 welterweight Vicente Luque, who spent months calling the Stockton native out last year, Diaz revealed that he’d brought up former 155-pound interim titleholder Tony Ferguson as an option, something that was seemingly quickly dismissed by the UFC.

“They haven’t offered me anybody. I’ve been asking for fights since whenever. I asked for a lot of fights,” Diaz said. “I asked for [Vicente] Luque, I asked for Tony Ferguson, I asked for like four or five people the whole time I was out, and there was no go on their side.

“And then they finally offered me the Khamzat, and then I gave a little ‘What the fuck?’ And then I was like, ‘Alright, well, why not? Let’s just get it done with and get it over with.’ And I asked for the Khamzat fight. And then all kinds of excuses started happening,” Diaz added.

Diaz’s remarks aren’t the first time Ferguson has appeared to be in the conversation. As well as callouts last year, this past May, “El Cucuy” replied to a tweet that saw Diaz ask whether the entire UFC roster was scared of being booked against him this summer. Ferguson appeared to accept the challenge with a GIF and his usual set of emojis.

Who's down for Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bJVkKATUBc — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 28, 2022

While the lightweight’s posts were met with silence from Diaz online, they seemingly caught his attention given his behind-the-scenes efforts to make the fight happen.

Would you have liked to see Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson inside the Octagon?