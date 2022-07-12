Nate Diaz Confirms Interest In Jake Paul Fight If Granted UFC Release

UFC star Nate Diaz wants a piece of Jake Paul in the boxing ring if the UFC fulfills his wish to be released from the promotion.

Diaz wants out of the UFC following months of inactivity after his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year. He’s hinted at potential matchups against Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier for the last fight on his contract.

Diaz has also been a callout target of Paul, who is set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. in his boxing return on August 6th. Following back-to-back wins over Tyron Woodley, Paul taunted Diaz for a matchup in the ring.

As Diaz’s time in the Octagon appears to be coming to a close, the Stockton native seems open to a fight with Paul coming to fruition.

Nate Diaz Wants To Move On From The UFC Towards Possible Jake Paul Fight

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Diaz was asked if he still had an interest in a fight with Paul. According to his response, the only thing that may be standing in the way of a Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match is a UFC contract.

“I’m interested in everything,” Diaz said. “I’m interested in an activity. If I get out and [Jake Paul] IS gonna be the first guy to step up (and wants to fight), then I’m fighting him, (and) I want to fight one of the best boxers or some shit like that….I’ll fight everybody. I’m gonna fight everyone that you can think of. Anybody that wants to fight, I’m gonna fight — that’s worth fighting — everybody that’s fuckin’ talkin’ some shit like Jake Paul’s ass.”

Diaz went on to clarify that he’s also wanting to compete in jiu-jitsu tournaments and a potential boxing match against Gennady “Triple-G” Golovkin for his next combat sports ventures after the UFC.

Diaz won’t be able to make those desires come true until he fights in the last bout on his UFC contract. Until then, a matchup with Paul may be on hold for the UFC fan favorite.

Do you think a Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight will happen?