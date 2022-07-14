Nate Diaz Questions Khabib’s UFC HOF Induction: ‘You Are A Scared Fighter’

Nate Diaz is baffled by Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s UFC Hall Of Fame induction.

Earlier this month, the former lightweight kingpin was inducted into the Hall Of Fame after retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition back in 2020. He left the sport undefeated with a record of 20-0 after defeating names such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and many more.

However, one longtime nemesis that he never got to compete against, Nate Diaz, is speaking out against Nurmagomedov’s Hall of Fame induction.

Nate Diaz Disagrees With Khabib’s UFC Hall Of Fame Induction

Diaz was recently interviewed on The MMA Hour to discuss his ongoing battle with the UFC to get the final fight of his contract booked. The Stockton hero notes he was offered numerous names, one being Khamzat Chimaev.

Chimaev is one of the more dominant fighters in the welterweight division right now, known for his smothering grappling ability, much like Nurmagomedov, whose grappling was unstoppable inside the Octagon.

Diaz then compared Chimaev and Nurmagomedov, taking the opportunity to take a few shots at the latter.

“…they are like f**king, Khamzat. And I’m like okay, well f**king. At first, I was like, ‘why do you want me to fight him the same way they wanted me to fight Khabib when he was brand-a*s new?’ Khabib is a f**king little b*tch too.

“Khabib just went like, who’d he beat for the title? He got Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje. They’ve both been finished off. Over and over, the same way that he’d beat them. You ain’t no good. You are a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time, and now you’re in the Hall of Fame or something?”

Back in 2015, Diaz and his team ran into Nurmagomedov and his own entourage during a World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) event. Apparently the Nurmagomedov team took a picture with Diaz in the background in an attempt to poke fun at them, sparking a team brawl.

This sparked a war of words between the two sides over the years, that unfortunately never got to be settled inside of the Octagon.

Quotes via Essentially Sports