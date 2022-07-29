Dana White Claims Nate Diaz Said He’d “Never” Fight Jake Paul

Dana White said Nate Diaz recently told him he would never fight Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz and the UFC have been at wit ends with each other for over a year now. Diaz is on the last fight of his UFC contract and has been publicly asking for an out for many months. Now the UFC has granted his wish by giving him his last fight, but Dana White is unsure what Diaz’s next plans could be.

For months Diaz has been asking for a release from the UFC and has been boasting about following new opportunities. He has been trash talking with Jake Paul and even confirmed interest in boxing him should he be granted his release.

Therefore, to the onlooker, it seems that a boxing match against the YouTuber turned boxer would be the next logical and financially lucrative step for Diaz. However, White is not so sure.

“I don’t know [if Diaz will fight Paul],” White told Yahoo Sports. “He said, ‘I would never do that.’ That’s what he said to me. He said, ‘That s—t’s goofy.’ I don’t know. That’s what he said to me.”

Nate Diaz Could Be On His Way To A Career In Boxing

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Diaz has been one of the biggest stars in the UFC for years now. His run with the organization was a long one. It began back in 2007 when he won The Ultimate Fighter season 5 finale.

Now, 15 years later, Diaz is ready to move on with his career. His win over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 rocketed him into superstardom, and he has been riding that popularity wave ever since.

From his debut in the UFC until the submission win over McGregor, Diaz tallied up 21 fights, usually fighting two or three times a year. Since UFC 196 he has only fought four times.

The reason for the scarcity could be that now, he was making big money and getting big money fights. Those huge fights are more difficult to come by, but perhaps not in boxing. One match with either Paul’s brother would most likely bring him the biggest payday of his life. A win could spark a rematch. It seems a logical next step for Diaz.

Do you think Nate Diaz will box against Jake Paul when his UFC contract is up?