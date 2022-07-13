Nate Diaz Reveals The Only Two Fighters Who Are “Worthy” Opponents

Nate Diaz has a short list of potential opponents who he feels are worthy of stepping in the Octagon with him for his next fight.

Diaz hasn’t fought since a unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He’s been linked to fights with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev but nothing has come to fruition.

Diaz has never been shy when it comes to expressing what he feels his value is to the UFC. He sees himself as an all-time great and the best fighter currently on the roster.

Despite his confidence, Diaz believes two names would make for “worthy” opponents.

Nate Diaz Points To Two UFC Stars For Worthy Opponents

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports





During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Diaz was asked to open up on his frustrations with the UFC.

One of the reasons Diaz wants out of the promotion is because he is not excited to face anyone in his division. In fact, the only two fighters he’d have any interest in fighting are two champions in divisions he’s never competed in.

“The only worthy opponents they have here for me is f***ing Francis Ngannou or Adesanya,” Diaz said. “With all due respect, because I don’t even want to fight those guys. I like those guys a lot.

“But if I’m going to fight anybody, it’s going to be somebody who’s done something great like those f***ers.”

Diaz also clarified that he’s open to fighting anyone for his final fight in the Octagon, but the UFC hasn’t pulled the trigger on making a booking happen. He’s also been linked to a potential boxing match against Jake Paul but can’t compete in the ring under his UFC deal.

