The Latest Update On Nate Diaz’s Standoff With The UFC

UFC President Dana White has flatly denied Nate Diaz‘s claim that he’s being held hostage by his current contract.

For months, Diaz has loudly protested his treatment by the UFC and has consistently called for a release from his contract. The 37-year-old, who last fought Leon Edwards at UFC 263 over a year ago, has just one fight left on his current deal.

In May, Nate’s growing frustrations saw him urinate on the UFC’s Performance Institute in defiant protest. And this week, he aired his many grievances with the promotion during an interview with The MMA Hour.

Diaz told host Ariel Helwani that the UFC is “holding me hostage” and explained that in terms of finding his next opponent, the promotion “haven’t offered me anybody.” He also revealed that his gripes with the UFC aren’t down to money, but that he simply wants out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, like facing Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

Dana White Refutes Nate Diaz’s Claims

Now, at the UFC Long Island post-fight press conference, White has responded to Diaz’s most recent complaints, dismissing them as simply more “crazy” talk from the Stockton native.

“When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy? I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again: We can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How can I hold him hostage?” said White.

Diaz has claimed that not only has he not been offered any fights by the UFC, but that he has regularly asked to face some of the promotion’s biggest stars, including Tony Ferguson. White, however, was adamant that the UFC has been consistently offering fights, and that Diaz has turned them down.

“I offer fights. He either accepts them or turns them down. And obviously, I’m not paying him. So I’ve offered him fights,” said White.

Nate Diaz Claps Back

Soon after White issued his remarks, among which was the dismay at Diaz’s interest in a fight against Francis Ngannou, Nate Diaz took to Twitter with the following response.

Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now

Idk why he was so confused in interview.

And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents ..

Thanks u for the kind words can I go now 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 17, 2022

What do you think of Dana White’s dismissive remarks about Nate Diaz’s complaints and Diaz’s response?