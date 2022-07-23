MMA Twitter Reacts To Wood’s Dominant Decision Win Over Rosa

Nathaniel Wood returned from a nearly two-year absence at UFC London and put on a dominant display against Charles Rosa.
Fighting in front of his hometown crowd, Wood got to work with leg kicks early and quickly compromised Rosa’s lead leg. “Boston Strong” briefly threatened a submission at the end of the first round, but the opening frame quite clearly went to Wood.
Things only got worse for Rosa as the fight went on, as Wood largely battered him on the feet. Rosa was certainly game and showed no signs of quitting, but without being able to land takedowns he never really had a chance to establish any momentum. Wood was awarded a clear unanimous decision with a pair of 30-26 scorecards and one 30-27.
The 28-year-old impressed in his first fight at featherweight, and the MMA world took notice of the performance as well as the toughness displayed by Rosa.
With this win, Nathaniel Wood rebounded from a 2020 loss to Casey Kenney and improved his record in the UFC to 4-2.
