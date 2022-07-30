Fighters React To Negumereanu Finishing Potieria At UFC 277

UFC light heavyweight Nicolae Negumereanu put on arguably the best performance of his career against Ihor Potieria at UFC 277.

Negumereanu controlled Potieria with his grappling in Round 1, controlling the pace and not allowing Potieria to get going on the feet. Round 2 opened up with the two 205lbers trading blows, but Potieria got to work with some vicious knees in the clinch that forced Potieria against the fence.

Negumereanu pressured Potieria with a series of hooks and knees that ended up being the beginning of the end for Potieria.

See What UFC Fighters Had To Say About Nicolae Negumereanu’s Win

Negumereanu’s fighting colleagues praised him for his second-round barrage on Potieria.

Negumer is looking like a beast — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 30, 2022

He got beat up — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 30, 2022

Them boys was swangin and bangin!!! — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) July 30, 2022

Wild finish ! Nicoli looked the best he’s ever looked #UFC277 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) July 30, 2022

Welp 🤷🏾‍♂️ I already know what fight I’m breaking down lol — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) July 30, 2022

Negumereanu has now won four straight since a loss to Saparbeg Safarov in his UFC debut in 2019. He most recently earned wins over Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ike Villanueva inside the Octagon.

Potieria was making his UFC debut after a first-round finish of Lukasz Sudolski on Dana White‘s Contender Series last September.

Negumereanu moves one step closer to a spot in the light heavyweight rankings and is expected to get another tough test for his next UFC assignment.

