New Details Surrounding Nate Diaz’s UFC Contract Status

UFC star Nate Diaz wants to be freed from the UFC, and he could get his wish sooner rather than later.

Diaz hasn’t fought since a loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last year. He’s fought just three times since a loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 in 2016.

Diaz has wanted the UFC to give him a fight for months and has recently expressed his desire to be released. UFC President Dana White has also spoken out on Diaz’s contract status and denied that he is being “held hostage” by the promotion.

There have been many questions regarding the exact details of Diaz’s contract, and we’re starting to get more answers in recent days.

Nate Diaz’s Contract Is Set To Reportedly Expire On October 19th

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported on Monday that there is an expiration date on Diaz’s deal, potentially before November. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has echoed that report, saying that the exact date is October 19th.

Diaz has one more fight left on his contract. Once he fights one more time in the Octagon, he will then be a free agent and out of the UFC’s clutches. However, if he doesn’t compete before October 19th, Diaz will then be released by the promotion via the “sunset clause.”

Diaz alleged during a special edition of The MMA Hour last week that he feels the promotion is “slow rolling” him for a trilogy with McGregor. Meanwhile, Bryan Barberena, Kevin Holland, and Dustin Poirier are just a few names who have volunteered to be Diaz’s last fight in the Octagon.

Diaz has also clarified that the promotion has offered him fights but they’ve come with a contract extension, which he has declined.

Diaz has hinted at a potential boxing match with Jake Paul taking place once he’s free of his UFC deal, along with competing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments. He has been a trash talk target of Paul’s for months.

The next month could go a long way in determining whether or not Diaz will fight again in the Octagon before the October 19th deadline. Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for all the latest developments.