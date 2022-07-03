Ngannou Or Miocic? Jon Jones Reveals His Preferred Heavyweight Opponent

Jon Jones has revealed that he’s looking to face Stipe Miocic, not Francis Ngannou, on his UFC heavyweight debut.

The former light heavyweight champ, who hasn’t graced the Octagon since February 2020, revealed the preference when responding to a fan’s question on Twitter shortly after the end of UFC 276.

At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point https://t.co/ki2ts67EyI — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more. Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point,” tweeted Jones.

A showdown between current heavyweight champ Ngannou and Jones has long been speculated. However, the Cameroonian is currently recovering from surgery to repair a grade 3 MCL tear and a damaged ACL. In April, Ngannou revealed that he’ll most likely to return to the Octagon in December this year.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Miocic, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since March last year, when he lost his heavyweight title to Ngannou at UFC 260. Jones’ latest tweet isn’t the first in which he’s expressed his desire to face Miocic. In April, the 34-year-old tweeted that he’s willing to wait until September to fight Stipe, when the former champ says he will be at his peak.

Dana White Says Jones’ Heavyweight Debut Is Getting Closer

While fans have been anticipating Jones’ heavyweight for some time now, last week UFC President Dana White revealed that it’s now on the near horizon.

“Jon Jones is ready to go, we’re just waiting for an opponent,” White said. “It’s either gonna be Francis depending on how long his knee is gonna take to recover, or it’s Stipe Miocic.”

With Jones’ latest tweet, it seems we’re now even closer to seeing him finally debut as a UFC heavyweight.

What do you think of Jon Jones facing Stipe Miocic on his heavyweight debut?