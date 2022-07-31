Fighters React To Nunes Beating Peña In UFC 277 Rematch

Amanda Nunes is a UFC two-weight champion once again as she dismantled Julianna Peña in a five-round war at UFC 277.

Nunes looked like a rejuvenated former champion in the opening round against Peña, landing leg kicks and showing patience with her approach. However, Peña was able to catch Nunes in the pocket throughout the fight, but Nunes got the best of the exchanges.

The biggest difference between Nunes’ approach at UFC 269 versus UFC 277 was her change in stances. She gave Peña fits with the lead right hook out of southpaw before quickly changing angles and confusing her opponent.

In Round 2, Nunes knocked down Peña three times over the course of five minutes. The fight looked close to being over but Peña powered through to the championship rounds.

As the fight went on, Peña got close to sinking in an armbar submission on multiple occasions. Nevertheless, Nunes was able to survive and control top-mount with her ground-and-pound.

After five rounds of action, Nunes defeated Peña via a unanimous decision to reclaim the bantamweight throne.

UFC Twitter Went Wild Watching Amanda Nunes Vs. Julianna Peña 2

Here’s what UFC fighters, including Nunes’ former foe Valentina Shevchenko, had to say about her victory at UFC 277.

Looks like Amanda decide to fully copy my stand up game 🤔

Great fight both ladies! 💪🏻 #UFC277 — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) July 31, 2022

We need a trilogy — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 31, 2022

Amanda Nunes is an incredible fighter 🔥.#UFC277 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) July 31, 2022

And new!!! Welcome back to Champ Champ status!!!#UFC277 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 31, 2022

Still the goat. Well done @Amanda_Leoa #UFC277 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) July 31, 2022

Great fight for nunes but sheesh Pena is one tough sob — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) July 31, 2022

Julianna Peña is tough as nails! #ufc277 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 31, 2022

Wow 🤩 @Amanda_Leoa is the woman Goat #ufc277 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 31, 2022

How good is Amanda Nunes…. She’s a beast!!! #UFC277 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 31, 2022

Trilogy for sure — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) July 31, 2022

Nunes rebounded after a loss to Peña at UFC 269 via second-round submission. It’s considered by many to be one of the greatest upsets in the history of the UFC.

A trilogy between Nunes and Peña could potentially happen down the line, but Nunes says she’ll take some time off to see her family in Brazil. She mentioned during her post-fight interview that she hasn’t seen her family in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the consensus greatest female fighter in UFC history, Amanda Nunes continues to etch her name in the record books and will return at a later date.

