Charles Oliveira: Khabib’s Backing Helped Makhachev’s Title Shot

Charles Oliveira believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s backing of Islam Makhachev helped his title contention and eventual title shot.

Oliveira and Makhachev have been paired up to clash for the vacant lightweight title next at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. And prior to the fight being made official, Oliveira shared his own idea of how Makhachev got to the dance.

Charles Oliveira Believes Khabib Boosted Makhachev’s Stock

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Oliveira said he believes Makhachev having the backing of UFC Hall Of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov has certainly helped his stock in the UFC, potentially even playing a role in landing him in the top spot of the 155-pound division.

“In reality, I think that he has his merits. He has been on a long winning streak. If I’m not mistaken, it has been 11 in a row, right? Or something like that. But, on the other hand, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] also has a huge weight. Having that man on your back, whether you like it or not, gives it weight. He retired undefeated and all the history of what he has done.

“So, whether you like it or not, it does have weight. But in my mind, I think that he should have to do one more fight in order to fight for the belt.

Makhachev currently finds himself on a 10-fight win streak. He’s the No. 4-ranked lightweight in the UFC as of this writing.

As for Oliveira, he’s on an 11-fight win streak which included a brief stint as lightweight champion before being stripped due to missing weight. However, his run of dominance as of late leaves no doubt he’s the man to beat at 155 pounds in the UFC.

What do you think about Charles Oliveira suggesting Khabib’s support boosts Makhachev’s stock? Let us know in the comments below!

Quotes via Sportskeeda