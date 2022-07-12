Charles Oliveira Issues A Warning To Alexander Volkanovski

Top UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has given his thoughts about featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski‘s two-division ambitions.

At UFC 276, Volkanovski further established himself as one of the best mixed martial artists on the planet right now, and of all time. He accomplished that by adding a third victory over 145-pound great Max Holloway to his record. But while the first was competitive and the second controversially close in the eyes of some, there was no doubt about the trilogy result.

Ahead of the contest, the Australian hit back at Holloway’s “best boxer” claims by suggesting the owner of that title must be able to hit and not be hit. And in the UFC 276 co-main event, Alexander “The Great” made the challenger pay for not following that advice.

After beating Holloway bloody for five rounds and securing a dominant unanimous decision verdict, Volkanovski took to the mic to outline his next objective: champ-champ status.

Volkanovski has long expressed his intentions to win gold at lightweight down the line. But with the form of Holloway since 2020, the pair had unfinished business. Now that he’s dealt with the Hawaiian, the Aussie is adjusting his sights to the 155-pound class, which includes the most recent champion of the division, Oliveira.

Oliveira Advises Volkanovski To Think Hard About LW Plan

The lightweight division currently sits without a champion after Oliveira was stripped of the belt following a pre-UFC 274 weight miss. But nevertheless, “Do Bronx” is still widely-regarded as the man to beat at 155 pounds, so it’s only fitting that he be the first to respond to Volkanovski’s reiterated lightweight intentions.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Oliveira credited Volkanovski for his achievements at featherweight. However, he warned the Aussie that the 155-pound shark tank is a whole new ball game.

“He’s a very tough guy, and I know he has made history (at) 145. But everybody who thinks about moving up to 155 has to think very well, because it’s a very, very, very hard division,” Oliveira warned.

Oliveira is currently looking ahead to his chance to recapture the belt next time out having secured #1-contender status by choking out Justin Gaethje in May. While his attention is still on a desired money fight with Conor McGregor, latest reports suggest that the Irishman’s return is likely to be in 2023.

Also looking to dampen the Brazilian’s plans is Islam Makhachev. But having made his thoughts about the Dagestani’s championship claims and need to fight another contender clear, perhaps Oliveira will welcome the featherweight champ to lightweight with open arms.

How do you think Alexander Volkanovski would fare at lightweight?