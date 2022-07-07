Thursday, July 7, 2022
O’Malley Challenges “Fat A**” Cejudo After Altercation, Triple C Responds

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley wants a shot at Henry Cejudo for the latter’s planned return to the Octagon.

O’Malley’s showcase fight at UFC 276 came to an abrupt halt after accidentally eye-poking Pedro Munhoz. After the doctor examined Munhoz’s eye, he was deemed unfit to continue fighting and the bout was ruled a no-contest.

Shortly after the no-contest, O’Malley was conducting a post-fight interview with a reporter when Cejudo intervened. The two verbally sparred for about a minute before Cejudo was escorted away from O’Malley’s interview.

After their heated confrontation, O’Malley is focused on a matchup with Cejudo next as he moves closer to the bantamweight title picture.

In a recent tweet, O’Malley called out the former UFC two-weight world champion for a fight.

“Sept 10th to soon fat ass or you all talk [Henry Cejudo],” O’Malley tweeted. “Can’t find his twitter someone tag please.”

Cejudo Responds To O’Malley’s Challenge

While Cejudo did not imply he is not interested in a fight against O’Malley, the timing offered would not work. Cejudo explained in his response on Twitter:

“Lol Ronald Methdonald got his feeling hurt. He doesn’t want to die! I’m Eligible in October per USDA. Plus I have to lose some of this Mexican fat. Ps make sure the Virgin boyz are in front row to witness the assassination. I love paperview point”

Cejudo has re-entered the USADA testing pool and seems serious about a return to the UFC. He hasn’t competed since vacating his title following a win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Before the no-contest, O’Malley had earned three-straight wins over the likes of Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida.

The UFC may opt to book an immediate rematch between O’Malley and Munhoz after their no-contest. But, if that option falls through, O’Malley has his eyes set on a matchup with the former bantamweight champion Cejudo. However, as indicated in Cejudo’s response, he may have to wait a while if that’s the only fight he wants next.

