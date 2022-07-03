O’Malley: Pedro Munhoz Was 100% Looking For A Way Out Of Fight

Sean O’Malley believes Pedro Munhoz opportunistically used his eye injury to escape defeat in their bantamweight clash at UFC 267 tonight.

It was a very anti-climactic end to the main card curtain jerker, with the bout declared a no contest after Munhoz sustained an accidental eye poke from O’Malley in round two. Munhoz was given a five-minute time-out to recover from the injury. But after the ring-side physician assessed Munhoz, who told him that he couldn’t see out of his eye, the referee called the bout.

O’Malley Says Munhoz Was Looking For An Out

Up until the eye poke, the fight had been a closely contested affair, with two of the three ringside judges having given the first round to Munhoz. But following the event, O’Malley took to Twitter to declare that not only was he in fact the victor, but also the first fighter to finish the Brazilian.

“First man to finish Pedro,” tweeted O’Malley.

At the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Sean told press that he was well on the way to victory before the eye poke stoppage.

“Initially when it happened, it didn’t feel like it was bad ..I thought we were going to be fighting in 20 seconds, I didn’t feel like the fight was going to be stopped,” said O’Malley. “I was dominating that fight, I checked every one of his leg kicks, I could feel his shins cracking; every time he would throw a kick, I would check it and I could tell it hurt him. I didn’t get hit one time, I was dominating that fight, I was piecing him up, I was finding my range…it sucks.”

Following the fight, many on social media believed that Munhoz had been looking for a way out. And when asked if he shared this opinion, O’Malley replied in the affirmative.

“100 percent that’s what’s going on in my mind,” said O’Malley. “I’ll have to re-watch it; I was piecing him up, I didn’t get hit once. He came in there and said, ‘I’m going to kick his legs and try to take him down.’ He tried kicking my legs and it damaged him more, he couldn’t get me up against the fence, he couldn’t get me down, I was dominating that fight.”

O’Malley says that given the resounding victory, in his opinion, toward which he was heading, ending the fight as it did was the best-case scenario for Munhoz.

“In the cage he said ‘Oh, we can run it back,’ … someone do a poll on Twitter and see if he was looking for a way out,” said O’Malley. “I really believe that was best-case scenario for Pedro; I was piecing him up, I was way faster than him, he couldn’t hit me, he couldn’t hurt me…yeah. I don’t know.”

