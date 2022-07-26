O’Malley Claims Sterling Preemptively “Owes” Him Money

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley believes that he’s due a piece of the pay-per-view pie set to come Aljamain Sterling‘s way at UFC 280.

Last week, the October 22 event took shape with the addition of a number of intriguing matchups. While the likes of Marina Rodriguez and Beneil Dariush had their flights to the UAE secured, not to mention the announcement of a blockbuster main event between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, much of the shine went towards the bantamweight division.

In an unexpected turn of events, a social media back and forth that has long existed between two 135lbers on opposite ends of the ladder is set to reach the Octagon at UFC 280.

Despite sitting outside the top 10 and having his chance to rise into contention stalled by a no contest versus Pedro Munhoz earlier this month, O’Malley is set for the biggest fight of his career later this year when he faces former champion Petr Yan.

Despite being yet to defeat a ranked opponent in the UFC, O’Malley has long staked his claim as the biggest draw at bantamweight, something he’s cited main-card spots versus Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva as evidence for.

With that in mind, “Sugar” is not best pleased with how the PPV pizza is set to be sliced at UFC 280.

O’Malley: Sterling Getting PPV Points Is “F*cked”

While O’Malley and Yan have taken most of the bantamweight attention in recent days, the planned championship fight in the weight class has also joined them on the Abu-Dhabi-held card, with Aljamain Sterling’s defense against TJ Dillashaw shifted from UFC 279 in September.

Given that he’s set to defend the belt, “Funkmaster” will be due pay-per-view points in October, which will see him take home a portion of the PPV revenue. Believing that he will be more responsible for bringing in viewers than the champ, O’Malley has suggested that he should be receiving half of Sterling’s points.

“I think this is going to be the first time Aljo gets pay-per-view points, because he’s defending his belt, which is absolutely f*cked,” O’Malley said during a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. “He owes me like, 50 percent of those. The UFC basically said when they announced my fight, they’ve seen the interaction and engagement of social and everything, the thing just went boom [gestures straight up].

“My fight is the most hyped fight on that card. I’m not taking anything away from Charles vs. Islam, that’s going to be a sick fight, but me vs. Petr? It’s just such an interesting fight,” O’Malley added. (h/t The Overtimer)

Since the bantamweight title fight was delayed to make way for Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev on September 10, some, including Ariel Helwani, have suggested that the move was a sway for the UFC to prevent Sterling getting PPV points from a Diaz-headlined event.

Should that be the case, O’Malley’s call for a split is perhaps not as far-fetched as it would be when most champs are in a action. But having already publicly noted his push for better pay, it’s hard to picture Sterling entering the cage with any sort of depleted purse.

The bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi 🗓 pic.twitter.com/60MDcCqn0F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 20, 2022

Does Sean O’Malley deserve a share of Aljamain Sterling’s UFC 280 pay-per-view points?