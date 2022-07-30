O’Malley Theorizes Why Cejudo is “Frustrated” With His MMA Career

In a recent interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport, “Suga” Sean O’Malley theorizes that former double-champ, Henry Cejudo is sure to be “frustrated” at his lack of a following, among other choice words.

O’Malley and Cejudo had a run-in backstage at UFC 276 following O’Malley’s NC bout against Pedro Munhoz. Cejudo interrupted O’Malley’s interview with BT Sport with an offer of a bout, claiming that he would love a tune up.

O’Malley tells Catterall that “this little fat guy” gatecrashed the backstage interviews of UFC 276, and that he regrets his reaction, wishing that he had “slapped him”.

O’Malley Theorizes About Cejudo’s Mindset

Cejudo retired in 2020 immediately following his defense of his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, making him the only male fighter to defend both belts as double-champ.

Many doubted Cejudo’s retirement would stick, however, and it was not long before he began calling out opponents. It seems that no fighter is safe from Cejudo’s callouts, as O’Malley pointed out.

“He says he wants to fight Alexander [Volkanovski], he wants to fight Aljo [Sterling], he wants to fight me… I’m sure it’s frustrating being a two-time world champion and gold medalist and still not having fans… His insecurities… He’s 5’4, considered one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time, and still doesn’t have a following”.

Cejudo pictured with his Olympic Gold Medal, flyweight and bantamweight belts following his victory over Marlon Moraes to become Double-Champ.

O’Malley certainly isn’t wrong in saying that Cejudo has a lesser following than many of his peers. With just over 1M followers on Instagram and Twitter combined, he has just over 30% of O’Malley’s combined ~3M followers on the platforms. This is a stark contrast to the level of success Cejudo has enjoyed in combat sports throughout his career, winning a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics before moving to MMA.

The Return Of The King

Cejudo re-entered the USADA testing pool in April of this year, meaning he will be eligible to fight come October. “Triple C” seems to be wasting no time in his return, posting a horror-themed promo on Twitter earlier this week.

I ain't dead yet ⌛️S O O N ⌛️……#C4 pic.twitter.com/Sdc9mhovsC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 23, 2022 Cejudo teases an October via Twitter

However, the most intriguing part of this Tweet is the #C4 part, which would hint that Cejudo’s return will be at 145, a division where he has never competed. O’Malley theorizes that it would take him “about six months”, to add the muscle required to be competitive at featherweight, but it isn’t on his radar in the immediate future.

O’Malley is scheduled to kick off the Main Card of UFC 280 as he faces off against #1 Bantamweight Contender Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi.