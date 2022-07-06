Watch: One-Armed MMA Fighter Defies Odds, Gets First-Round KO Win

Amateur MMA heavyweight Joshua Rector earned a first-round finish at a Fight Hard MMA event with one arm at his disposal.

Rector, who severed his forearm during a U.S. Army deployment in Iraq, came into his fight against Colby Carter looking to snap a four-fight losing streak. After four-previous submission wins in his amateur career, Rector picked up his first career TKO win.

Watch Rector get the finish below.

Rector was injured in Iraq when the driver of a Humvee he was in rolled the vehicle, resulting in turret armor slicing his arm. He had his left forearm amputated in 2014 and was medically retired from service following the incident.

After the amputation, Rector turned to a new career in MMA. After first training in jiu-jitsu in 2009, he turned towards training full-time and has accumulated a 5-4 amateur record.

In the heavyweight main event, Cody Carrillo knocked out Zach Long in Round 2 to snap a four-fight losing streak of his own.

