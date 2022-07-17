Fighters React To Abrupt Ending Of Brian Ortega/Yair Rodríguez

The highly anticipated UFC Long Island main event came to a halt when Brian Ortega’s shoulder popped out of its socket in Round 1.

The first round between Ortega and Rodríguez was as expected; a back-and-forth affair in all facets of the fight game. Suddenly, things came to an end after Ortega’s shoulder popped during a scramble on the ground with Rodríguez.

Rodríguez was awarded the victory via TKO and there were immediate calls for a rematch between the two top featherweights. The winner of the Ortega/Rodríguez matchup could’ve potentially earned the next title shot, but it’s now uncertain where both fighters will go from here.

MMA Twitter Reacts To Yair Rodríguez’s Win After Brian Ortega Shoulder Injury

UFC fighters had plenty to say in reaction to the unfortunate ending to Ortega/Rodríguez.

Let me know when your ready Champ! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) July 16, 2022

Ugh that was starting very good — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2022

Tough way for fight to end @ufc but Yair Vs Volk will be epic scrap🏆#UFCLongIsland — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) July 16, 2022

Let them rematch.

Give @JoshEmmettUFC the shot. — Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) July 16, 2022

T city is now shit city @BrianTcity — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) July 16, 2022

I hate the injuries. Feel bad for Ortega😔Congrats Yair for the W👏🏼



Overall, good fights today 🤜🏻🤛🏻



#UFCLongIsland — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 16, 2022

Ortega returned to the Octagon following a loss to UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 last year. He had hoped at a potential second shot at the belt after nearly defeating Volkanovski in their matchup.

As for Rodríguez, he was coming off of a five-round war against former featherweight champion Max Holloway last November. He’s fought just two times in the past three years due to a variety of circumstances.

UFC President Dana White and the rest of the matchmaking team will have their hands full with what to do next with the top of the featherweight division.

Should the UFC book an immediate rematch between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodríguez?