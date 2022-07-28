Pimblett Shares How Leavitt’s Walk-Out Song Backfired On Him

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett delivered with another entertaining walkout and Octagon performance, but he used his opponent’s walkout to fuel him.

Pimblett earned another finish over Jordan Leavitt in his Octagon return at UFC London this past weekend. He sunk in a rear-naked choke submission in Round 2 to remain unbeaten since signing with the UFC.

Pimblett has been impressive since joining the roster last year, with three straight finishes and energizing UFC fans with his show-stopping walkouts. But while grieving the suicide of his friend and the death of a young fan fighting cancer, he looked to an unlikely source of energy this time around.

Leavitt, who had his fair share of trash talk with Pimblett in the lead-up to the UFC London matchup, walked out to ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’ by Marvin Gaye while the London crowd rained boos upon him. This gave Pimblett the spark he needed to focus on the task at hand after an emotionally challenging past few weeks.

Paddy Pimblett Used Jordan Leavitt’s Walkout Song To Distract From Recent Tragedies

© Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports



During his UFC London post-fight press conference, Pimblett explained how Leavitt’s walkout ended up working in his favor.

“To be honest, right before I walked out I was getting a bit emotional thinking of Ricky and Lee,” Pimblett said. “Then Jordan Leavitt’s song came on… ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, we all started dancing and singing it…it got my mind off of [the emotions].”

After earning the win over Leavitt, Pimblett used his post-fight interview to pay tribute to the recently-deceased four-year-old fan along with speaking against the stigma of mental health. His comments drew praise from around the UFC community, including some who were rooting for Leavitt to defeat him.

Pimblett entered the Octagon with a heavy heart and a lot on his mind just minutes before battling Leavitt. He not only extended his win streak but also used Leavitt’s walkout against him en route to another viral finish.

You can read up on more of the latest Paddy Pimblett news right here!