Paddy Pimblett Plots Full UFC London Takeover With Molly McCann

Having delivered two of the best moments from March’s UFC London event, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are looking to repeat the feat this weekend.

When the UFC made the trip across the pond this year for the first time since 2019, two of Liverpool’s and Next Generation MMA’s finest promised to put on a show. And first up was women’s flyweight McCann, who shared the Octagon with Luana Carolina.

After entertaining through two rounds, “Meatball” Molly put the kind of exclamation point on her performance that will no doubt leave it among the most memorable moments of 2022. In front of her home crowd, McCann recorded a Knockout of the Year contender, sleeping Carolina with a brutal spinning back elbow.

After playing her part in one of the best cards of the year, adding the most spectacular of the nine finishes that graced the cage in England’s capital, McCann is looking to do it all over again when she collides with Hannah Goldy, having ‘arrived overnight’ on March 19.

“Just really great stuff has happened, and I feel as if it took me 20 years to arrive overnight,” McCann told UFC.com. “I believe the performance before the last one poked my head out to the sun, but this time I’ve run out to the sea, I’m completely out there and everyone’s aware of who I am.

“I’m just getting the respect I think I deserve,” McCann added.

And just like the year’s first installment of UFC London, “Meatball” won’t be alone in flying the Next Generation MMA banner.

Pimblett & McCann “Here To Take Over”

After witnessing longtime friend and teammate McCann sleep her opponent from his locker room backstage, Pimblett made the walk with a similar goal in mind. And though he didn’t get the job done on the feet, “The Baddy” did secure a memorable finish, submitting Rodrigo Vargas in one round.

In the aftermath, McCann and Pimblett paraded around the Octagon, enthusing a party atmosphere that spread around The O2 arena. That moment is an aesthetic Pimblett envisions re-enacting come Saturday night when he takes on Jordan Leavitt.

“We’re here to take over,” Pimblett said in his own interview with UFC.com. “We’re not messing about. We’re here to cash checks and snap necks as people like to say. Another bonus each incoming after Saturday night. I’m predicting two knockouts for the pair of us. We’ve both been looking slick in the gym, both been landing our strikes brilliantly, and I can’t see where our opponents even test us on the feet.”

As well as the pair of Liverpudlian standouts, the likes of Tom Aspinall and Paul Craig will also represent returning Brits looking to repeat their triumphs in London earlier this year. And although Aspinall will be taking the headline spot again, “The Baddy” sees himself as “the people’s main event.”

Given the reaction to his Octagon walk and the raucous celebrations following his win last time out, it’s hard to deny that claim, and it may well become harder to should both Pimblett and McCann repeat the celebratory scenes this weekend.

Do you envision further UK success for both Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann at UFC London this weekend?