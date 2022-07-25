Pimblett Shares Odd Reason His Twitter Account Was Suspended

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has spoken out for the first time since his Twitter account was suspended last week.

Pimblett capped off an emotion-filled fight week with a second-round submission of Jordan Leavitt at UFC London. He’s now won three straight fights in the Octagon since making the move from Cage Warriors to the UFC last year.

Pimblett has been known for his brash persona in and out of the cage. He also has garnered quite the social media following over the past few years, especially since signing a seven-figure deal with Barstool Sports.

Pimblett at times has pushed the envelope when it comes to his Twitter usage, including his recent tweets about Georgians which infuriated UFC fighters like Ilia Topuria.

Following his most recent penalty from Twitter, Pimblett explained what led up to the suspension from the social media platform.

Paddy Pimblett Explains Reason Behind Recent Twitter Suspension

USA Today

During his UFC London post-fight press conference, Pimblett offered some insight into why he feels his Twitter account was suspended.

“I don’t even know why now,” Pimblett said. “What did they say…because my first account got suspended, and now they’ve only just realized that @theufcbaddy is me. How? What space man runs your internet website? Your social media thing. Elon Musk, buy Twitter, and let’s box this.”

This is far from the first time that Pimblett has had harsh words in response to Twitter. After his other account was suspended in November, he took to Instagram to call Twitter’s employees “lizards” and hit back at cancel culture.

While Pimblett is disappointed in his recent Twitter suspension, he’s a happy man after another UFC win and a $50k ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. He and his teammate Molly McCann both picked up finishes at UFC London for the second straight time.

Pimblett didn’t reveal how long this most recent Twitter suspension is expected to last, but fans can expect him back on the platform one way or another sooner rather than later.

You can read up on more Paddy Pimblett stories right here!