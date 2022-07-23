MMA Twitter Reacts To Pimblett’s Submission Win Over Leavitt

After Molly McCann sent the UFC London crowd into a frenzy with her win, Paddy Pimblett completed another memorable evening for the duo from Liverpool.

Facing off with Jordan Leavitt, “The Baddy” got right to work from the opening bell and pressured Leavitt to the fence. The game plan for “The Monkey King” was quickly on display when he tied up with Pimblett and started looking for takedowns.

While Leavitt was able to get Pimblett down on several occasions in the first round, the Liverpool-native was always able to either scramble to his feet or look for a submission attempt. He managed to get top position in the waning seconds of the round and briefly take Leavitt’s back, which turned out to be a sign of things to come in the next round.

Leavitt went right back to grappling against the fence in the second round, but “The Baddy” snatched a choke and used it to land a hard knee. That opened up the chance for Pimblett to jump on the American’s back and quickly slap on a body triangle that also managed to isolate one of Leavitt’s arms.

With only one arm to defend himself, it was only a matter of time until Pimblett locked up a rear-naked chock and forced a tap from Leavitt.

Following his victory, Pimblett used the spotlight to speak from the heart to the crowd at UFC London.

MMA Twitter Reacts To The Submission

Pimblett has already become one of the most recognizable names in the UFC, and MMA Twitter was quick to react to the 27-year-old’s victory.

Holly shit paddy the baddyyyyyy — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) July 23, 2022

3-0 for Paddy Pimblett in the UFC.



That knee from the clinch to the back take was fantastic bit of technique. Beautiful submission win. #UFCLondon — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) July 23, 2022

Man, much respect to Paddy. Say what you will about the brash personality, but those were powerful, honest words in his post-fight speech. Well done. #UFCLondon — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) July 23, 2022

Paddy Pimblett, man. He's on a rocket ship. Not sure what the destination is just yet but I'm here for the journey. #UFCLondon — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 23, 2022

How can you not be happy for Molly and Paddy right now!!



Absolute rising stars!#UFCLondon — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 23, 2022

Paddy Pimblett becomes the first fighter to finish Jordan Leavitt



Fantastic 2nd round submission victory #UFCLondon — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) July 23, 2022

Wow Paddy showed great versatility tonight!! Tremendous effort. #UFCLondon #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) July 23, 2022

This was Pimblett’s first UFC bout to make it out of the first round, and the 27-year-old has now earned finishes in all three of his fights in the UFC.

