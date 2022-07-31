Jake Paul Vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Boxing Match Is Canceled

The highly anticipated boxing showcase between YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. has been canceled.

Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced the news on Saturday night.

#PaulRahman has been cancelled. Refunds for all ticket and PPV purchases will be provided. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/thnjyjUEMT — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) July 31, 2022

“On July 5, Hasim Rahman Jr. signed a bout agreement to fight Jake Paul on August 6th at Madison Square Garden at a maximum weight of 200lbs,” the promotion said in a statement. “On Friday, Rahman submitted a weight check to the New York State Athletic Commission that demonstrated he had lost less than 1 pound since originally signing to take the fight 24 days prior. This prompted the Commission to declare that it would not sanction the fight at less than 205lbs… Rahman’s camp [then] indicated for the very first time that he planned to weigh 215lbs…and would not agree to weigh in at 205 pounds.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner. Therefore, MVP is left with no choice but to cancel the August 6th event.”

Jake Paul Vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Is Off

Image Credit: Amanda Westcott

The Paul vs. Rahman fight was slated to be co-headlined by a women’s boxing matchup between Amanda Serrano and Brenda Carabajal, but that fight has also been postponed.

Paul and Rahman came face-to-face at a heated pre-fight press conference just weeks ago, with Rahman jabbing Paul and his team for rehydration and weight-cutting clauses in the contract. Paul also hinted before the press conference that the fight with Rahman was in limbo due to alleged attempts to renegotiate.

Paul was set to return to the ring for the first time since his knockout of former UFC champion Tyron Woodley last December. He’s won five straight fights to begin his boxing career.

It appears that Paul and MVP will now move on from the Rahman bout after this debacle. This could potentially open the door once again to a matchup with Tommy Fury soon, which was originally scheduled for the August 6th event before Fury withdrew due to travel issues.

