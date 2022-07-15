Hasim Rahman Jr. Reveals If Paul Bout Has Rematch Clause

Hasim Rahman Jr. has revealed if there’s a rematch clause in the contract for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul in August.

Rahman Jr. will face off against Paul in a Madison Square Garden clash on August 6 live on pay-per-view (PPV). It will undoubtedly be Paul’s toughest test yet. However, depending on how things play out on fight night, some are wondering about the possibility of a rematch.

Hasim Rahman Jr. On Jake Paul Rematch Clause

Speaking to The Schmo in a recent interview, Rahman cleared up any questions about a potential rematch after their upcoming bout. Plainly, Rahman admits there isn’t such a clause in the current contract.

“No rematch clause. None. None whatsoever.”

Rahman is the most decorated boxer Paul has faced yet. He holds a professional record of 12-1 inside the ring. His last appearance in competition resulted in his first-ever defeat, as he was TKO’d by James McKenzie Morrison.

DAZN

Now, he attempts to bounce back with as high-profile a fight as anyone can land in combat sports right now against Jake Paul. Paul is young into his boxing career at 5-0.

His first two victories as a professional came against an ex-NBA star and a fellow YouTuber. However, his last three wins have come against seasoned fighting veterans. Paul knocked out former mixed martial arts (MMA) champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Initially, Paul was slated to box Tommy Fury on August 6, but due to his inability to get into the United States, Rahman has stepped in.

What do you think about Hasim Rahman Jr. and Jake Paul not having a rematch clause? Do you think it will be necessary? Let us know in the comments!