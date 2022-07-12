Paul Rips McGregor For Recent ‘Irrelevancy’ & ‘Cheating On Wife’

Jake Paul has fired back after Conor McGregor dubbed him as a “nobody.”

Monday, Jake Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour, and one of the topics that arose during the interview was Conor McGregor. Paul stated that if a fight with McGregor were to happen again, the Irishman would first need to become active again and that once the fight came to fruition, they would easily make $75/$100 million.

McGregor scoffed at Paul’s remarks, dubbing the YouTuber as a “nobody.”

😂 you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

“You are a flop, kid. A nobody,” McGregor said.

One day later, Paul issues a retort to McGregor, and as usual, the YouTuber had a mouthful to say.

Jake Paul Unleashes On Conor McGregor

Tuesday, Paul took to Twitter to respond to McGregor. What follows are Paul’s remarks in full.

The facts are the facts. Conor should have learned from his boss Dana White that I’m not the one to play with it. Dana been hiding from me since last year. pic.twitter.com/y9wbMhmWIs — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 12, 2022

“Conor, Conor, Conor, you’re more active on Twitter than you are in the Octagon. Stop taking trenbolone and start taking fights. You’re more actively cheating on your wife than you are in the Octagon. Your priorities are mixed up. Put down the bottle and get back to fighting.

“You haven’t won a fight in five fucking years, and the last time you did was against Cowboy Cerrone, who hasn’t won a fight against anyone since fighting you.

“‘I’m a nobody,’ you say in this tweet. Oh, yeah, you’re right. I’m just a fuckin’ kid from Ohio, really, and I’m a nobody. This is where you fought your sixth fight. There’s literally two people in the crowd. And this is where I’m gonna be fighting my sixth fight. Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of boxing, August 6th. I know you’ll be watching, kiddo.

“Here’s another fun fact. In your 18th fight, you made $150,000. In my fifth fight, I made $15 million. You want to talk about pay-per-view buys? Nate Robinson, 1.8 million; Ben Askren, 500,000; Tyron Woodley 1, 500,000; Tyron Woodley 2, no one even wanted to see that fight, and we got 200,000 pay-per-view buys. In the last five years, you’ve had 0 pay-per-view buys because you don’t fuckin’ fight.

“You have a lot to say about me but I’m sharing millions of dollars with underpaid fighters while you’re sharing hookers with Dana White. Oops. Sorry, Conor. I know your PR team is trying to hide that video.”

For clarification, McGregor’s UFC 246 victory over Donald Cerrone took place in 2020 and is reported to have done well over one million buys. Additionally, his sequel and trilogy bouts against Poirier at last year’s UFC 257 and UFC 264 respectfully, turned in even higher numbers, albeit McGregor was on the losing end both times.

Paul would close by sending a few parting shots at McGregor that were full of warnings and directives. He also informed the Irish entrepreneur that between the two of them, only one is their own boss when it comes to the fight game.

“You shouldn’t have fucked with me, Conor. This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running shit now,” Paul continued.

“Last year, when I won knockout of the year, you were just getting knocked out. Fix your calcium deficiency, not breaking your bones, and let’s get in the fuckin’ ring and make $200 million. Conor, no matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level. I’m my own boss. Yeah, you made $100 million when you fought Floyd, but Dana took half of it. So no matter what you do or what you make, cut that shit in half.

Image Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times

“If we went net worth for net worth, I would shit on you, Conor. Put the bottle down, get off of Twitter, get back in the ring, and shut the fuck up or I’m gonna put you back on a leash. Fuck you, Conor.”

There still is not a hard return date set for McGregor after suffering leg fractures in his UFC 264 bout against Dustin Poirier. The latest rumblings are that he could make his return in early 2023.

As for Paul, as referenced, he will face the toughest task of his young boxing career on paper when he faces 12-1 second-generation boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 in Madison Square Garden.

To read up on more recent Jake Paul stories in what has been a busy past week for the YouTuber turned boxer, you can catch up right here!