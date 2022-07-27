Paulo Costa Trolls The Wrong Nate Diaz In The DMs

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has turned into an entertaining social media follow, but he recently made a huge direct messaging mistake.

Costa is slated to return to the Octagon against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Marvin Vettori at light heavyweight back in October.

In the meantime, Costa has continued training for his fight with Rockhold along with building his social media presence. He often posts memes and also has proven to be unafraid of taking shots at his fighting colleagues.

Nate Diaz, one of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC, is set to return in the upcoming UFC 279 headliner against Khamzat Chimaev on Sept. 10. Not a lot of people are giving Diaz a chance against the undefeated Chimaev, but Costa took it a step further in a failed attempt to troll him.

Paulo Costa’s Jab To Nate Diaz Went To The Wrong Recipient

Costa shared the mishap in a tweet on Tuesday.

“You really think you have a chance against Chimaev? He’s just going to use you as a punching bag like everyone else you fight.”

“Wrong Nate Diaz,” the recipient responded.

The Diaz that Costa messaged is a shipping manager and welder and not an MMA star. Costa took the mistake in stride and shared it on his Twitter, as opposed to pretending as if it didn’t happen. However, knowing Costa, this entire ordeal may have been intentional and just the latest in his long list of wacky jokes as of late.

Not everyone has been a fan of Costa’s antics on social media. Former UFC light heavyweight champion and fellow Brazilian Glover Teixeira recently ripped Costa for his jabs toward other fighters.

Costa is often successful at getting under the skin of other fighters, but this time his venom was quite literally misplaced.

What is your reaction to Paulo Costa’s failed attempt to troll Nate Diaz?