Pedro Munhoz Clears The Air Following Accidental Eye Poke, No Contest

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz has spoken out for the first time since his no-contest against Sean O’Malley at UFC 276.

Munhoz and O’Malley opened up the main card this weekend at UFC 276 in Las Vegas. It was a highly anticipated bantamweight matchup, with the winner expected to move one step closer to a title shot.

After a competitive opening round, the action stopped in Round 2 after Munhoz suffered an accidental eye poke from O’Malley. After a minute of rest, he was deemed unfit to continue fighting and claimed he couldn’t see out of his left eye.

It was an unfortunate and abrupt end to one of the biggest fights on the card. Munhoz was expected to be one of O’Malley’s toughest tests in the Octagon as he makes his rise up the bantamweight rankings.

Following the no-contest, some, including O’Malley, accused Munhoz of faking his eye injury and looking for a way out of the fight.

Pedro Munhoz Details Eye Injury That Stopped Sean O’Malley Fight

Pedro Munhoz. Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY

In an Instagram post published after the fight, Munhoz gave an update on his eye and explained what led to the fight being stopped.

“To explain briefly what happened in the fight against Sean O’Malley, I was poked in the eye in the first round but kept fighting, and was hit with a low blow shortly after,” Munhoz said. “The fight restarted and we exchanged a few strikes. In the second round, that’s when I suffered another eye poke. I couldn’t see anything for 20 minutes. I was taken to the hospital and they used a special eyedrop that made my eye numb so they could open my eye.

“They did an exam and the medical report I have is that there’s a scratch in the cornea all the way around it. I couldn’t open my eye because of that and couldn’t see anything. The referee asked if I could see at all and the doctor decided to stop the fight. That’s what happened tonight.” (translated from Portuguese by MMA Fighting)

Munhoz came into the fight with losses in four of his last five, including recent defeats to former UFC champions Dominick Cruz and José Aldo. He had earned finishes over the likes of Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt during his time in the UFC.

After his first career loss to Marlon Vera, O’Malley earned finishes over Raulian Paiva, Kris Moutinho, and Thomas Almeida before the fight with Munhoz.

A prognosis for how long Munhoz will need to recover hasn’t been made public yet. The UFC could potentially book an immediate rematch between him and O’Malley upon his return.

