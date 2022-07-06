Pedro Munhoz Has Received Threats, Trolls At His House After UFC 276

UFC bantamweight contender Pedro Munhoz has dealt with a hostile aftermath of his no-contest against Sean O’Malley at UFC 276.

Munhoz and O’Malley went toe-to-toe for one full round on the UFC 276 main card. As O’Malley seemed to find a rhythm with his striking in Round 2, he accidentally eye-poked Munhoz and caused the fight to come to an end after the doctor deemed Munhoz unfit to continue.

Just minutes after the fight, O’Malley accused Munhoz of looking for a way out of the fight during his post-fight press conference. This came before Munhoz later posted evidence of the injury on social media.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Munhoz gave his thoughts on O’Malley after the post-fight accusations.

“He didn’t do it on purpose,” Munhoz said. “But a lot of his actions after the fight were things that I don’t think is right based on my values. He apologized to me, and then he made a video on TikTok and make fun of me. So you apologized to me for poking me because he realized… he came up to me like ‘I didn’t mean to poke you in the eye’ and I said, ‘I know you didn’t mean to poke me in the eye, we can run this back’. And then he said, ‘You’re a legend’…

“And then you go make fun, that’s the kind of things I tell my kids not to do it. You say one thing, then you go make fun on the other hand. I came into a generation just before his generation. It’s kind of like the reporter that went to interview Nate Diaz and asking stupid questions and got smacked right there on the spot… I’m not gonna make fun of someone to get more followers or something like that.”

While O’Malley acknowledged that he feels there’s unfinished business with Munhoz, he dismissed the idea that an immediate rematch between the two 135lbers should take place next.

Pedro Munhoz Welcomes Trolls To Act On Their Threats

The eye injury was just the beginning of Munhoz’s problems. He has also dealt with his fair share of hate online from trolls following the no-contest ruling.

While chatting with Helwani, Munhoz went on to reveal how he’s been treated by some online trolls since UFC 276.

“All these guys texted me, talking about my wife, talking about my family, say they’re gonna fight me,” Munhoz said. “And guess what? To them, I [said], ‘You can find me, I’ll be in the pool here Sunday all day’… a few of them walked by but they’re gangsters [on] computers. I was there the whole time, see a bunch of them, and nobody came to do anything.”

Before the fight with O’Malley, Munhoz had faced some of the top bantamweights in the UFC, including Aljamain Sterling and José Aldo. He had lost four of his last five fights leading up to UFC 276.

It’s unclear if the UFC will book the O’Malley/Munhoz rematch at a later date, but there’s certainly no love lost between the two 135lbers.

