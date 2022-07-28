Peña On Nunes: We’re Going To See Whose Ovaries Are Bigger

UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Julianna Peña used a unique analogy to explain how she wants to out-tough Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Peña and Nunes will come face-to-face in the most highly anticipated rematch in women’s MMA history this weekend at UFC 277. Peña earned the title at UFC 269 last December in arguably the biggest upset in UFC history.

Just hours before the biggest fight of her career, Peña isn’t lacking confidence ahead of her first title defense. After going a round and a half with the GOAT of women’s MMA, she believes she can replicate what she showcased in their first matchup.

Peña is so confident that she’s willing to bet that her sexual organs are bigger than that of Nunes.

Julianna Peña Expects To Dismantle Amanda Nunes Again At UFC 277

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

During her UFC 277 pre-fight media day, Peña previewed the upcoming rematch with her signature confidence.

“Amanda and I are the two best women fighters in the world. You’re literally getting the two best fighters in the world that are gonna collide on Saturday night,” Peña said. “I can’t tell you that I’m gonna pull a rabbit out of the hat. I can just tell you that I’m going to stand there toe to toe with the best in the world and I’m gonna give my best. And we’re gonna see whose ovaries are bigger. And I am willing to bet that that is me.”

A second win over Nunes would allow Peña to move on from the rivalry and begin her legacy as a UFC champion. Rematches with Germaine de Randamie and current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will surely be in the cards with a victory.

But that may be easier said than done. Nunes seems to have a renewed focus on her MMA career after leaving American Top Team to start her own private training gym.

Peña got the better of Nunes at UFC 269 by landing shots in the pocket, and it sounds like she may be enticed to do it again in their rematch.

What is your prediction for Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2?