Julianna Peña Recalls Catching Nunes ‘Spying” On Her In Practice

UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña has revealed how she knows that she’s firmly inside the head of upcoming opponent Amanda Nunes.

Last December, Peña delivered a performance that not only upset the odds, but proved the majority of fans, pundits, and fighters wrong. Against most expectations, “The Venezuelan Vixen” backed up her pre-UFC 269 confidence with her action inside the Octagon, submitting then-double champion Nunes in the second round.

Nunes has attempted to lay the blame for the defeat on her own complacency and pre-fight struggles, something she’ll look to demonstrate by retrieving the title this weekend having apparently regained her “fire.”

Ahead of their rematch in Dallas, the pair have spent significantly more time together than prior to their December collision. They’ve enjoyed a stint as coaches on this year’s edition of The Ultimate Fighter.

When it comes to what the champ learned about her upcoming challenger through the series, Peña has noted one particular moment as confirmation of where she sits inside Nunes’ mind.

Peña: I Make Nunes Tick

During a recent interview with Kevin Iole for Yahoo Sports!, Peña spoke about her experience coaching opposite Nunes during the 2022 edition of TUF.

When asked if she got any insight into what makes the “Lioness” tick, the bantamweight queen simply said, “Me.” After revealing that she’d caught Nunes ‘spying’ on her during practice, Peña suggested that it’s clear she’s found permanent residence inside the Brazilian’s head.

“I just make her tick. I know that,” Peña said. “I remember catching her in her van outside of my practice, like, peering through the windows, and it was a long time before we finally realized that we were being spied on. We were like, ‘Hey!’ Then they turned off the lights, backed up, and sped away. I intrigue her. I obviously got in her — she’s thinking about me. That’s what makes her tick: me, in general.”

While Nunes is targeting redemption this weekend, Peña will be looking to eliminate her remaining haters and upset the odds again, having been labeled an underdog once more.

What do you make of Julianna Peña’s accusation that Amanda Nunes was spying on her?