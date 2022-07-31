Julianna Peña Issues Reminder In First Post-UFC 277 Statement

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has issued her first statement since losing to Amanda Nunes in their UFC 277 rematch.

At UFC 277, Amanda Nunes did what she said she would do. She showcased a different “Lioness” than that which was on display in her UFC 269 loss to Peña, and she got her hand raised in victory after a dominant and definitive victory.

Peña, on the other hand, was unable to cash in on her plans leading into the highly anticipated rematch. “The Venezuelan Vixen” stated that UFC 277 would officially mark the end of the Amanda Nunes era and that she would prove that her victory last December over Nunes was no fluke.

Peña Issues First Statement After UFC 277 Loss

There was one thing that Peña said that proved to be true, however. Peña claimed that Nunes would be unable to put her out due to her tenacious will to win and durable chin. Although Nunes claims she intentionally allowed the fight to go the distance in order to prove a point, Peña can hang her hat on the fact that she made it to the final bell and never gave up on herself.

This and a reminder of the current scorecard between herself and Nunes are the central takeaways from the first post-UFC 277 statement from the now-former champion.

“Tougher than a two dollar steak 🥩Thanks for the love everyone! Just a cat scratch that required a few stitches, no chunks missing, no surgery necessary. Love you all! We’re 1-1 now #peopleschamp#trilogy#penavsnunes3#lfg Best compliment of the day from my boy @mikemav22 ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The shoutout at the end of the post was directed at Peña’s close friend and longtime teammate Michael Chiesa. Chiesa was among Peña’s biggest supporters and celebrators back when she claimed bantamweight gold last December much to the shock and awe of the MMA community.

Peña earned that opportunity in the first place by being as stubborn on the microphone as she is in the cage. Throughout the fight cancellations and ignored callouts, she eventually got her opportunity and made good on it by submitting Nunes at the close of their first encounter.

With Nunes looking to take an extended leave and make a featherweight title defense upon her return, Peña’s call for an immediate trilogy might require that same level of persistence she is becoming known for.

