Alex Pereira Was “Sad To See” Adesanya Disappoint UFC 276 Crowd

UFC middleweight contender Alex Pereira felt the energy inside T-Mobile Arena die down during Israel Adesanya‘s win over Jared Cannonier in the main event.

Pereira passed the biggest test of his MMA career with flying colors against Sean Strickland at UFC 276. Just a few minutes into the fight, he landed a big left hook to Strickland’s chin that brought the action to a screeching halt.

Pereira, a two-time opponent of Adesanya in Glory kickboxing, is undefeated in MMA with recent wins over Bruno Silva and Andreas Michailidis in the Octagon. He’ll likely get the next middleweight title shot against Adesanya and had the luxury of sitting cageside to watch his performance against Cannonier.

While Adesanya added another win to his impressive résumé, it arguably wasn’t the entertaining product that most expected the fight would be. Adesanya seemed more content in earning points rather than working to finish Cannonier throughout five rounds.

Alex Pereira Reacts To Israel Adesanya’s UFC 276 Win

UFC 276 post-fight press conference

During his UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Pereira expressed disappointment in Adesanya’s showing in the main event.

“It was not a fight that not only (didn’t) excite me but also did not excite the crowd. I was very sad to see that,” Pereira said of Adesanya’s performance. “So I hope when we fight, he do a better fight than that. For sure, I want to make him fight to give a better show to the crowd.”

Since Pereira first signed with the UFC, speculation has risen regarding a third fight between him and Adesanya. Pereira has accused Adesanya of ducking him leading up to Adesanya’s post-UFC 276 callout.

Pereira will more than likely get the next middleweight title shot and have the opportunity to upend Adesanya in both kickboxing and MMA.

