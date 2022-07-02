Pereira Rejects That Adesanya History Brought Him UFC 276 Opportunity

Relative UFC newcomer Alex Pereira doesn’t believe that his victories over champion Israel Adesanya are the main reasons why he’s where he is today.

While the rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington stole most headlines, one of the most intriguing storylines heading into last November’s UFC 268 pay-per-view was the debut of kickboxing great Alex Pereira, who entered with a heavily publicized reputation as the only man to have knocked Adesanya out.

Having made a statement with a flying-knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis, the Brazilian made it back-to-back earlier this year with a unanimous decision win against the in-form Bruno Silva.

Now, after just two appearances and despite being unranked, Pereira has the chance to jump all the way up to the top five and seemingly secure a title shot tonight when he collides with #4-ranked contender Sean Strickland at UFC 276.

While Pereira has certainly impressed in his first two Octagon outings, many follow what appears to be a fairly consensus view, which is that his surge up the ladder and big opportunity in Las Vegas tonight comes out of the UFC’s desire to make the most of the Brazilian’s history with Adesanya.

And during his appearance at UFC 276 media day, “Poatan” was asked for his thoughts on those who put his presence in a notable PPV bout down to his two-bout series with “The Last Stylebender.”

In response, Pereira suggested that his wins against Adesanya were just a small part of much greater feats that he accomplished while donning the kickboxing gloves.

“Well, it doesn’t mean nothing to me when people say (that’s why I’m here). Honestly, I have way bigger achievements than defeating him,” Pereira said. “In kickboxing, I became the GLORY double champion, so I have so many wins and more achievements after that.

“Obviously, those wins count as a whole, to (get) to where I am now, but I believe that I have more achievements than that,” Pereira concluded.

Should Pereira emerge victorious over Strickland tonight, it stands to reason that the Brazilian kickboxing legend will have to answer a lot more questions about his history with the middleweight champion as the pair head towards a likely trilogy, this time with the 4oz gloves.

Be sure to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for all the latest coverage of tonight’s big UFC 276 event!